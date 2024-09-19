Little Canadian Introduces Revolutionary Nuna PIPA urbn Infant Car Seat: Lightweight Innovation Meets Advanced Safety

Mississauga, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga, Ontario -

Little Canadian, a premier retailer of high-end baby products in Canada, is excited to announce the arrival of the innovative Nuna PIPA urbn infant car seat to its extensive Nuna collection. This groundbreaking addition represents a significant advancement in infant car seat technology, seamlessly blending safety, convenience, and style.

The Nuna PIPA urbn infant car seat, now available at Little Canadian, showcases Nuna's commitment to innovation and parent-friendly features. This one-of-a-kind ultra-lightweight infant car seat weighs only 7 pounds (without canopy and insert) and installs using the advanced pipaFIX™ rigid latch. The remarkably light design makes it an ideal choice for parents who are always on the move, offering unparalleled ease of transport without compromising on safety or comfort.

One of the standout features of the Nuna PIPA urbn is its groundbreaking baseless installation system. The advanced pipaFIX™ rigid latch is integrated into the car seat, allowing for super secure installs in seconds when moving from car to taxi or rideshare. This innovative feature offers a new generation of journeys, making it perfect for navigating urban environments and various modes of transportation.

Safety remains paramount in Nuna's design philosophy, and the PIPA urbn is no exception. The car seat incorporates Side Impact Protection (SIP) for ultimate baby safekeeping. Additionally, the seat features Aeroflex™ foam, which is cleverly lightweight and resilient, minimizing force transferred to the baby by absorbing and diffusing energy.

The Nuna PIPA urbn also boasts the brand's iconic Sky drape™, an innovative feature that provides ultimate privacy for infants, shielding them from the elements and creating a cozy environment for naps on the go. This thoughtful addition exemplifies Nuna's attention to detail and commitment to enhancing the overall experience for both parents and babies.

Nolan Desjardins, CMO of Little Canadian, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition to their Nuna lineup: "We are thrilled to introduce the Nuna PIPA urbn infant car seat to our customers. This product truly embodies the innovation and quality that Nuna is known for, and we believe it will quickly become a favorite among Canadian parents. The PIPA urbn's ultra-lightweight design and advanced pipaFIX™ rigid latch installation system make it an excellent choice for families navigating busy urban lifestyles."

The introduction of the Nuna PIPA urbn infant car seat further solidifies Little Canadian's position as a premier destination for top-tier baby products in Canada. The retailer has long been recognized for its curated selection of high-quality brands, with Nuna consistently ranking among the most popular choices for discerning parents.

Little Canadian's commitment to providing exceptional customer service extends to this new product launch. The company's knowledgeable staff is prepared to assist customers in understanding the features and benefits of the Nuna PIPA urbn, ensuring that parents can make informed decisions about their baby gear purchases.

In addition to its lightweight design and advanced installation system, the Nuna PIPA urbn offers a range of comfort features for babies. The headrest's patented Tailor tech™ memory foam provides a comfortable custom fit, while the harness with comfy shoulder and lower buckle covers tightens with one easy pull. The removable, full-coverage UPF 50+ canopy with two positions, a flip-out eyeshade, and an XL peek-a-boo window further enhance the car seat's functionality and comfort.

The arrival of the Nuna PIPA urbn infant car seat at Little Canadian comes at an opportune time, as more parents are seeking products that can keep up with their active lifestyles while prioritizing their children's safety and comfort. This latest offering from Nuna is expected to meet and exceed these expectations, further cementing the brand's reputation as a leader in the baby product industry.

Little Canadian invites parents and caregivers to explore the new Nuna PIPA urbn infant car seat, along with their full range of Nuna products, both online and in-store. The company's commitment to competitive pricing and free expedited shipping on Nuna items makes it easier than ever for Canadian families to access these premium baby products.

As a leading retailer of the Nuna PIPA urbn infant car seat in Canada, Little Canadian is poised to meet the growing demand for innovative, safe, and stylish baby gear. With this latest addition to their product lineup, the company continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing Canadian families with the very best in baby products and exceptional customer service.

