ESPORTS BAR CANNES: EXCLUSIVE FIRESIDE CHAT BETWEEN CPW & RIOT GAMES + PROGRAMME REVEALED

Esports BAR, the World’s Esports Business Arena, to host exclusive: "How Lion Cereals Built a Vibrant Pride within League of Legends", in Cannes next month

We’re excited about this session between 2 such relevant & vibrant brands, who are so important to the ever-evolving and booming esports industry. This will be an inspiring and insightful discussion.” — Arnaud Verlhac, Director, Esports BAR

PARIS, FRANCE, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esports BAR, the World’s Esports Business Arena, today announces it will host an exclusive session, How Lion Cereals Built a Vibrant Pride within League of Legends, at the 3 day event in Cannes next month..The exclusive fireside chat will feature Alban Dechelotte, Head of Business Development & Sponsorships, RIOT Games, in discussion with Bérengère Chalvon Demersay, Associate Marketing Manager, CPW (Cereal Partners Worldwide). Their intimate, dynamic conversation will look at 3 years of successful partnership between the two global brand giants and their LEC and LION Cereals iconic brands. Esports BAR Director, Arnaud Verlhac, is looking forward to the chat, saying, “We’re excited to be hosting this session between two such relevant and vibrant brands, who are so important to the ever-evolving and booming esports industry. This is bound to be an inspiring and insightful discussion.”The 7th edition of Esports BAR takes place in Cannes, 11-13 February 2020, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, once again hosting the Esports BAR Game Shakers Awards on 11 February. Committed to transforming the sport of the digital generation into the future of entertainment, Esports BAR Cannes is the annual event bringing together top global management esports executives and non-endemic leaders to meet and shape the future of esports. Over three days, an exclusive 1-to-1 Matchmaking service, carefully mixing industry leaders, runs alongside a 3-day Forum programme, featuring mentoring and insights on how to invest and develop business expertise in esports.The programme theme for 2020 has now been unveiled as: One Galaxy at a time, navigating the esports universe!Among speakers and keynotes already confirmed are: Allen Hsu, Garena’s Regional Head of Strategic Partnership and Esports Development, Dominik Hahn Bundesliga’s Head of Licensing & Esports or François-Xavier Deniele, Ubisoft’s Esports Director EMEA…more details and further announcements via this link Brands & Esports Experts Attending: an impressive roster of brands and esports experts have been confirmed so far, with more to come: Alibaba Sports, Bandai Namco, Coca-Cola , EA, ESL, Foodora, HKS, IBM, Lotto, Monster Energy, Mediapro, Nike, Pirelli, PUBG, Visa, Vitality, Ubisoft…see the full list here Delegate registration is open



