LTEN Launches Field Training Scholarships for LTEN Annual Conference

LTEN introduces new scholarship program for field training professionals

LTEN introduces a new scholarship program to recognize and celebrate life sciences field trainers' contributions to Learning & Development.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LTEN has established a new scholarship program designed to help two life sciences field trainers who have completed innovative training projects to attend the LTEN Annual Conference . The scholarship winners will receive free registration to the 49th LTEN Annual Conference, taking place June 8-11, 2020, in Kissimmee, FL.Applications for the field trainer scholarships now are being accepted through February 10, 2020. Visit https://www.ltenconference.com/scholarship/ to enter yourself or a colleague for the 2020 scholarships. Applicants must meet the following criteria:All nominees should be serving currently as a field trainer for their organization.Manager approval must be included with the application.The application must describe an innovative training project in detail, including information on business impact, delivery methods and technology used and measurement metrics.A panel of training leaders will review all applications, with the final scholarships being awarded by the LTEN Board of Directors. Winners will be announced around April 1, allowing scholarship winners plenty of time to prepare for conference attendance.The LTEN Annual Conference is the largest gathering of life sciences training and education professionals in the United States, featuring more than 100 educational and networking offerings, as well as a track of workshop sessions dedicated specifically to the unique needs of field trainers. The scholarships will cover all conference registration fees; hotel and travel expenses are not included.“Field trainers are at the heart of life sciences sales,” said Dawn Brehm, executive director of LTEN. “Developing these crucial professionals is mission-critical for life sciences organizations. These LTEN scholarships will help to both develop the field professionals accepted and to spotlight the good work they’re already doing. In addition, to bring their voices to the sharing that takes place at the LTEN Annual Conference, we’ll also spotlight the winners through LTEN Focus on Training magazine.”The scholarship program was built by the LTEN Field Training Committee, a volunteer group of LTEN members devoted to supporting the field professionals. The program is intended to offer assistance to attend the 2020 conference and beyond.“Everyone on the Field Training Committee is excited to see this program come to fruition,” said Alison Quinn, chairperson of the committee, a member of the LTEN Advisory Council and oncology field medical portfolio trainer for Bristol-Myers Squibb. “It will be a great opportunity for field trainers to be recognized for their creativity and innovation with their LTEN training colleagues.”ABOUT LTENThe Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network www.L-TEN.org ) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information contact Nannette Nolan, LTEN director of marketing communications, at nnolan@L-TEN.org



