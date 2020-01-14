Measure Protocol Adds Guy Wates as Director Of Operations and Programmatic

Experienced market research leader is added to new position at award-winning blockchain company

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measure Protocol , the ethical person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, has hired Guy Wates as Director of Operations and Programmatic. In this newly formed position, Wates will be instrumental in continuing to guide growth for the company, which recently announced £2 million in additional funding. He will use his depth of experience in operations, sales, client servicing and relationship management in his new role.“We are delighted that Guy has joined the team, his knowledge of data analysis, and depth of experience in the market research space - alongside a passion for new technology makes him a great addition to the team,” said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. “We’re looking forward to his contributions and skills at nurturing and furthering industry relationships to keep bringing solutions like blockchain to the mainstream. All signs point to continued growth for Measure in 2020, and the blockchain space overall, and we’re excited to have Guy on board as we look toward the future.”Prior to joining Measure, Wates was Global Head of Operations for Zappi, where he oversaw customer operations, sample operations, product operations & business operations. He previously served as Global Operations Manager for GfK, and began his market research career as a media researcher with TNS Media (now part of the Kantar family). Wates holds a Bachelor of Business Science from University of Cape Town and is based in London.Wates said, “This is definitely one of the most exciting things I've been a part of; I love, love the fact Measure is seeking to fix a problem of which the industry has been aware, but has done very little to date to solve. We must begin treating our ‘contributors of data’ with more respect; I believe that blockchain holds a large piece of the solution. Being part of Measure at this early stage is a great opportunity for me to give back to the space where I've spent the first 17 years of my career.”Measure has built a blockchain-based marketplace where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as purchase and location. Wates will work with the existing team to continue creating and gaining wide acceptance of the company’s blockchain-powered ecosystem, founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation.About Measure ProtocolMeasure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol###



