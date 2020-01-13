Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates $2.1M SBA Loan Restructure

Chapter 11 Expert Negotiates $2.1M Forbearance and 15 Year Restructure of SBA Loan

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 13, 2020: Bothell WA. Restructuring Advisory Group www.restructuringexperts.com Chapter 11 Expert , and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing Commercial Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganizations today announced the $2.1M restructure of an SBA loan secured by a Gas Station in Bothell WA.Restructuring Advisory Group was hired by the Business Owner to negotiate a forbearance Agreement with the SBA that would reduce the interest rate and extend the term of the loan without the need to file Chapter 11.In addition to its Chapter 11 expertise, the Company is an expert in negotiating forbearance agreements that enable business owners and property owners to avoid filing Chapter 11. In this case, Restructuring Advisory Group negotiated a reduction in the interest rate to 5% and split the loan into an A Note of $1.6M and a B Note of $500,000 such that the A Note accrued interest at 5% and the B Note accrued no interest at all.For over 25 years, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in writing Chapter 11 plans, and turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.RESTRUCTURING ADVISORY GROUPPh # 800-357-8247 or 949-466-0022Website: www.restructuringexperts.com Email: RESTRUCTURINGEXPERTS@GMAIL.COM



