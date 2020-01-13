Listing Announcement: Gleec Coin on VINDAX Exchange

Gleec Coin X Vindax

TALLINN, ESTONIA, ESTONIA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are glad to announce that Gleec Coin will be listed on VINDAX from 22 of january/2020.

VINDAX Cryptocurrency Exchange was founded in 2019 in Vietnam and is one of the Top 20 Global Bitcoin Exchanges according to adjusted trading volume at Coinmarketcap. Adjusted trading daily volume is more than 800 Million USD, the monthly trading volume is more than 20 Billion USD – according to CMC.

Gleec Coin differs by being a Bitcoin Fork with its blockchain working structure that has been active since January 2018. Telecommunications, technology development, e-commerce and cryptocurrency trading focused products, all of them allied and transparent to each other, creating an ecosystem.

The coin has raised already over $2 million among private investors and prior public sale and has a limited supply of 21 million tokens.

You can Follow Vindax on Twitter @VindaxOfficial and find trading data at CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.



