PTZOptics Will Help Host an Esports Tournament with Esports Circus at the NAMM Show from January 16-19

Esports in Education at NAMM Show

The NAMM Championship Challenge will be an esports tournament hosted by PTZOptics and Esports Circus at the 2020 NAMM Show in Anaheim California.

Music is a big part of gaming. You can have music without a game, but you can’t have a game without music,” — Jeffery Stansfield

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTZOptics , a U.S-based company operating from Downingtown, Pa., that manufactures PTZ broadcast conference cameras, has announced it will assist Esports Circus , the leading esports collegiate and amateur traveling event company, host “The NAMM Championship Challenge.” The NAMM Championship Challenge will be an event introducing esports, VR, and mobile gaming to the music industry’s largest trade show. The NAMM Show will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center, kicking off January 16 through the 19, 2020.The Esports Circus team will be giving out free copies of the book, Esports in Education , written by PTZOptics chief streaming officer Paul Richards. The book is meant to help guide schools and organizations interested in hosting their own esports tournaments. During the show, Esports in Education will be available for free on the Amazon Kindle Store.Esports in Education examines the intersection between esports and education, where innovation and excitement can flourish in school programs across the United States and beyond. The book, which includes access to a free online Udemy course, outlines many innovative esports programs, including a look at the work of New York City’s Center for Educational Innovation. Richards’ overall goal of writing the book is to help students, parents and educators learn about current, real-world perspectives on esports and education.“Music is a big part of gaming. You can have music without a game, but you can’t have a game without music,” said Jeff Stansfield, Ringmaster, and CEO. “As a non-profit, NAMM has been a big proponent of school and bands and education, and these kids are all playing games. Most musicians play games as well, so that’s a big part of what we’re all about.”A limited amount of signed books will be available at the Esports Circus Booth #E1116, located in the Innovator Showcase. Additionally, Esports Circus will be demonstrating their new auto-tracking cameras for lecture capture and PTZ video production gear for producing esports tournaments. The entire event will be “live-streamed” via their network. Not only will they have tournaments every day, they will also have free play time, VR demos, and celebrity interviews.To sign up to compete in the NAMM Championship Challenge, sponsor, or to be on their show, please visit www.esportscircus.com/NAMM Esports in Education will be available for a free digital download at the link below for a limited time: https://ptzoptics.com/esports Students and educators can enroll in a free online UDEMY course about how to live stream and esports tournament a the link below:About EsportsCircusThe EsportsCircus is a mobile Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics venue that produces events focusing on the College Esports community along with Robot Wars (Battle Bots) and VR Games. The Esports Circus team includes a group from the Internet technology, engineering, and broadcasting fields with over 30 years of experience in the ISP, live streaming, gaming and esports industries. Visit http://www.esportscircus.com for more information.MEDIA CONTACT: Jeffery Stansfield, (818) 624-4242, jeff@esportscircus.com

