Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 to discuss Digital Connectivity in the PFS Industry

SMi Reports: Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 will feature 3 exclusive presentations dedicated to digital connectivity in the PFS industry.

BOSTON , BOSTON , UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of last year’s event, which saw 100+ attendees convene in Boston, Pre-Filled East Coast will bring together industry leaders to discuss regulations, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems in the pre-filled syringe industry.The conference, which will be held in Boston on the 27th and 28th of April 2020, will explore industry challenges and the changing global market, as well as provide delegates with the opportunity to meet and network with key industry players.An early bird saving of $300 will be applied to bookings made before January 31st – interested parties can register at www.pfsamericas.com/einpr4 A highlight for this year is that the conference will explore how digital connectivity is being used in the PFS industry, with 3 presentations dedicated to the subject:1) Michael Song, Senior Manager, AstraZeneca, who is chairing the event, will be presenting on “Wearable and Digital Devices – A Hybrid View Between Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices,” covering:• How lessons learned from medical device can help with wearable device development• Electronics, batteries, and IEC requirements – let’s not reinvent the wheel• Testing approach for novel / unique devices2) Krystin Meidell, Manager, Regulatory Affairs CMC Medical Devices and Combination Products, Biogen, will be presenting on “Digital Health: The Evolving Regulatory Landscape,” covering:• Overview of recent changes in regulation and guidance• Case Study: Connected Integrated Injector• Case Study: Sensor/App for Inhaler• Case Study: Dose Calculator App3) Lin Li, Senior Consultant Engineer, Delivery Devices and Connected Solutions, Eli Lilly and Company, will be presenting on “Simulation Driven Analysis in Product Development,” covering:• Cloud based numerical simulation• Scripted simulation to achieve design optimizationTo find out more about the agenda and speaker line-up, visit the event website: www.pfsamericas.com/einpr4 Pre-Filled Syringes East CoastSponsored by: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Steris | ZeonConference: 27th – 28th April 2020Workshop Day: 29th April 2020Boston, USA#smipfsusa---ENDS---For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



