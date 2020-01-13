Glassbox Identified as an Example Provider in Gartner’s Competitive Landscape: Customer Analytics Report

Gartner, “Competitive Landscape: Customer Analytics,” Jessica Ekholm, Melissa Davis, 16 December 2019.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, the Enterprise Digital Customer Experience Orchestration solution, today announced that Gartner named Glassbox as an Example Provider in its Competitive Landscape: Customer Analytics report, published on December 16, 2019.

Glassbox is also recognized as one of the Example Providers with Emerging CA Capabilities.

Audelia Boker, Global VP Marketing at Glassbox said, “Glassbox employs powerful technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and continuous intelligence to offer global enterprises a suite of augmented analytics and customer journey insights to optimize web and mobile experiences. Consequently, our clients are able to bridge the existing gap between the IT and Business teams, allowing them to speak the same language and assisting them, with only the most advanced features technology can offer. In our opinion, this recognition by Gartner represents a terrific achievement for Glassbox and the role we play within the industry”.

Gartner, “Competitive Landscape: Customer Analytics,” Jessica Ekholm, Melissa Davis, 16 December 2019.

About Glassbox:

Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.