Graduation should be a momentous occasion. It should be filled with joy, celebration and the best possible food. Delphi Greek makes that happen.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graduation catering takes stress out of planning a grad party.

“You already have plenty to worry about,” said Roozbeh Farahanipour, owner of Delphi Greek in LA. Delphi Greek has a solid reputation for providing catering services across LA. “You plan the party. Let someone else take care of the food.”

Preparing food, and having it ready on time, is a taxing matter for anyone planning a celebration. Cut those worries, Mr Farahanipour said. He offered some reason why having the grad party catered is a good idea.

• Less planning. Instead of opening hours planning the food, hours cooking it and then having a kitten to clean up, a caterer prepares the food. Clean up is limited to whatever is used by those attending the event.

• Make a statement. “When you get catering for a grad party or any other event, you are saying the event is important. You are telling everyone attending that you feel the celebration deserves the very best,” he said.

• Save time and money. In addition to all the time not spent cooking and cleaning up, catering saves money because you are not going out and buying ingredients, cooking them and using gas and energy to bring it all together, Mr. Farahanipour said.

• The right amount of food. This is where a catering service really pays off.

“You tell us how many people are coming. We know how much food you need,” he said. “We take the guesswork out of preparing enough food so that everyone leaves full.”

Delphi Greek has served the LA community for 30 years as a caterer. If the party has fewer than 50 people, all the food you need is ready in two hours. For more than 50 people, Mr. Farahanipour and his crew need just four hours.

For more information on graduation catering or to make a dining reservation, call 310.478.2900.



About Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar:

Delphi Greek Restaurant and Bar serves a wide range of Greek food and liquors. They also offer catering services for special occasions, including birthdays, corporate parties and more. The restaurant aims to provide clients with the best service at all times.

###

For more information, visit www.delphigreek.com or call 310 478 2900.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.