Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers Continues Expansion with Addition of New Vein Care Specialist

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers is pleased to announce the addition of Michelle Dickinson, PA-C. Michelle is Vein911® Vein Treatment Center’s newest Vein Care Specialist responsible for providing varicose vein, spider vein, and lymphedema care to Vein911® patients in Tampa, Clearwater, and Wesley Chapel. Michelle started with Vein911® in November and was selected from a highly qualified pool of applicants in a competitive process.

Michelle graduated Cum Laude from Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences. During her undergraduate studies she volunteered with Autism Speaks and the Humane Society. She traveled to Peru for a medical mission trip with MedLife, an outreach program dedicated to providing medical services and education to low-income communities in Latin America. Michelle received a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Nova Southeastern University, with honors. Born and raised in Tampa, Michelle enjoys spending time with her family and friends, boating, and traveling. As a Vein Care Specialist, Michelle helps patients understand the medical aspects of vein care and looks forward to helping you feel great again!

This announcement comes immediately after the opening of the new Vein911® Vein Treatment Center in Wesley Chapel. Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers is a world-renowned medical and cosmetic vein care destination.

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers are led by Christopher Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR, a Board-Certified Interventional Radiologist and Diagnostic Radiologist as well as a Diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. He serves on the Board of Directors of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society and is one of the world’s leading experts on Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy. Vein911® recently added Marlin Schul, M.D., RVT, MBA, FAVLS, to their team. Dr. Schul is the current President of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society and a leading researcher on venous and lymphatic disease.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle and her talent to Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. She is already a huge asset to our team and a great fit for both our patients and our organization,” said Chris Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers.

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy, which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by world-renowned, Board Certified, vein care specialist physicians.





