Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrates Holidays With Successful Toy Drive for Los Angeles Children’s Hospital

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holiday Season is in full-force and Los Angeles-based real estate innovators Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is certainly in the Christmas spirit. This year the office celebrated by helping one of their favorite non-profits the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). On December 16th, 2019,

Rudy Lira Kusuma, the founder, and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, and the rest of the team held a special toy drive for the kid’s hospital which was a huge, enthusiastic success. Your Home Sold Guaranteed couldn’t be happier to hold such a good cause.

“CHLA is a great non-profit organization that we support throughout the year,” commented Rudy. “This is a wonderful way to finish up the year and we hope we have helped some children at the hospital have a brighter holiday.”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is increasingly well known for the customer-focused and ethical realty services they provide for the extended Los Angeles area. They help customers buy and sell homes and have an extensive database stacked with quality choices. They are on a mission to raise $100,000 for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles by donating a portion of their income from homes they sell. Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles does great work in helping kids fight through and survive nasty life-threatening diseases like cancer, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia, and others.

Children's Hospital also leads the way in helping kids come back from spinal cord injuries as well as early diagnosis of autism. Last year alone, Children’s helped over 1,000,000 kids right here. But, Children’s Hospital relies on Sponsorships and Donations to provide their elite level care and keep families' expenses to a minimum.

To learn more be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com/YHSGRCares.



