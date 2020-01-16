Verathon Introduces GlideScope® Core™15, Extending Leadership in Airway Visualization

GlideScope Core 15 with Dual View

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The view is about to improve in ICUs, ORs, Emergency Departments and bronchoscopy suites everywhere as Verathon debuts the GlideScope Core 15 airway visualization system.

The GlideScope Core 15 delivers enhanced visibility for users, beginning with a new 15-inch, high-definition touchscreen monitor. In addition, its Dual View capability presents multimodal images side-by-side, enabling views of the airway via a GlideScope video laryngoscope and a BFlex single-use bronchoscope simultaneously. In the ICU, bedside bronchoscopy just got easier with a larger monitor for team-based care and the GlideScope MagnaView™ feature to enlarge the bronchoscopy image by approximately 50%.

According to Tim Shauf, Vice President & General Manager of Respiratory and Surgical Solutions, “The GlideScope Core 15 is an all-in-one visualization system designed around a 15” high-definition monitor with optimized capabilities. Dual View side-by-side imaging is highly beneficial when securing difficult airways, and GlideScope MagnaView™ lets the user expand the image to optimize team-based care during bronchoscopy procedures.”

The GlideScope Core 15 system includes a comprehensive workstation designed for improved workflow for airway management and bronchoscopy procedures. The GlideScope Core 15 offers the ease-of-use one expects from a GlideScope system, with tools organized to be close at hand and an adjustable arm for elevated visibility and optimal workflow. “Verathon designs everything with the user’s experience in mind,” says Earl Thompson, President. “We recognize the need for workspaces to be arranged for efficiency, and the GlideScope Core 15 has been engineered to work seamlessly in any area — ICUs, ORs, EDs, and more. We have created a system that supports our mission to empower health care providers to improve and extend patients’ lives.”

The GlideScope Core 15 airway management system is now available in the US market. To learn more about the entire GlideScope portfolio of airway management products, visit www.GlideScope.com

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are bladder volume measurement and airway management. The company’s BladderScan® portable ultrasound and GlideScope video laryngoscopy systems effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers and meaningfully raise the standard of care for patients. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit

www.verathon.com



