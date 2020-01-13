Harris Alumni Win Awards

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-founders of the Harris Alumni Awards Dan Broome and Jamie Porter presented awards for excellence at Harris Institute’s 30th Anniversary celebration at The Berkeley Church in Toronto.Phil Demetro (Senior Mastering Engineer at Lacquer Channel) and Allyssa Rawes (Technical Director at The Mod Club Theatre) received Harris Alumni Awards for Excellence in Music and Audio Production.Mike Denney (President/Founder of MDM Recordings) and Norm Beaver (Music Supervisor at Nelvana) received Harris Alumni Awards for Music Industry Professional.Martin Pilchner (Pilchner Schoustal International) and Yuri Gorbachow (Aesthetic Corporation) received Harris Alumni Awards for Excellence in Music Industry Education. Harris Institute alumni are in leadership roles in every area of the Canadian music industry. They have established a wide range of successful companies and won or were nominated for 247 awards in the last 2 years.One year Diploma Programs taught by award winning active industry leaders start on March 23, July 13 and November 9, 2020.For further information:John Harris, President, Harris Institute416.367.0178john@harrisinstitute.com



