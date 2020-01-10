POS Customization, Cost-Saving POS Systems, Excellent Service and More Define LPA Retail Systems

LPA Retail Systems, a leader in omnichannel retail technology with an A-Plus Better Business Bureau rating, offers an array of advantages over competitors.

Our clients receive the best possible experience—from the initial contact to the sale to deployment to many years of personalized service.” ” — LPA Retail President Tim Lano

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology solutions with an A-Plus Better Business Bureau rating, offers an array of advantages over competitors including an outstanding portfolio of POS systems, Managed Services, Cloud Services, a talented staff of developers capable of almost any customization, dedicated employees that work hard to optimize client solutions, and an outstanding service guarantee.

• POS Systems: LPA Retail offers a carefully vetted portfolio of POS systems from world-class providers. While these systems are geared toward a variety of industries, what they have in common are ease-of-use, flexibility, comprehensive reporting features, reliability, scalability and the ability to save both time and money.

• Managed Services: LPA Retail offers managed services that are standalone or bundled into a complete client solution. While the company is always adding to its Managed Services portfolio; current offerings include: 24/7 tech support, back-up and monitoring, system optimization and security.

• Cloud: LPA Cloud delivers the same cutting-edge cloud technologies and best practices as national providers at a fraction of the cost Major benefits include cost-savings, increased security and reliability, quick access to files and apps, seamless scalability and continuous technology updating/monitoring.

• POS Customization: LPA Retail Systems has one of the most talented and experienced custom POS development teams in the industry. With aggregated customization experience of more than 35 years, LPA developers handle all customizations in-house, without having to subcontract. LPA’s developers are also adept at writing software from the ground up, using the POS system as the foundation.

• Dedicated Employees: While many companies say they value their employees, LPA Retail proves it by maintaining one of the most inviting office spaces in the U.S.—as featured in Crain’s Business Journal. The company has cultivated a culture where employees take a genuine interest in the needs of the client, leveraging their skills in software development and problem solving to help clients succeed.

• Service Guarantee: LPA Retail Systems’ promise is: Lighting fast 24/7 service and responsive support guaranteed. This applies to both calls and emails.

Other traits that give LPA Retail an edge include a keen understanding of the nuances of clients’ businesses and a close-to-the-ground mindset that allows the company to maintain a pulse on the industry.

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said, “There is no substitute for sound judgment based on experience and expertise. Our company culture is centered on ensuring our employees feel valued and challenged. The ultimate beneficiaries of this are our clients, who receive the best possible experience—from the initial contact to the sale to deployment to many years of personalized service.”

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. The company is also a leading POS customization expert. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. LPA Retail enables clients to leverage the Web and POS —reducing labor costs, better managing inventory and increasing sales. The company’s ability to customize POS software and link to ecommerce insures a solution that is tailored to each client’s business. A premier NCR partner since 1993, LPA Retail Systems works with multiple POS hardware and software providers. Long-term clients include a full portfolio of independent retailers and Fortune 500 companies. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266 toll-free. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.