HPC Clusters and Workstations on GSA Contract Available through Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech (Northern Computer Technologies) was just granted a Federal Supply Schedule (GSA) Contract extension. The contract period runs through Jan 07, 2025.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech (Northern Computer Technologies), an expert in procurement procedures for the U.S. government, was just granted a Federal Supply Schedule (GSA) Contract extension. The new contract period is in effect through Jan 07, 2025.

Nor-Tech is an official GSA designated Small Business, offering high performance servers, processors, peripherals and more to U.S. government agencies through GSA IT Schedule 70 contract GS-35F-133CA.

As a leader in powerful, cost-effective HPC technology including the servers and processors specified in the contract, the company has been providing a range of government agencies, enterprises and educational facilities with these products for 20 years.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We are pleased that GSA granted this contract extension. The GSA contract is an important part of our public sector contract portfolio. We remain committed to providing the finest technology at a cost-competitive price.”

Among the many advantages Nor-Tech has over competitors are close working relationships with the world’s leading hardware and software suppliers, an outstanding engineering team and a strong track record of exceptional customer support.

The GSA (General Services Administration) is the central authority for the GSA Contract and the acquisition and management of federal government resources. It is most widely known for the Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) program. The purpose of the MAS program and the GSA Contract is to leverage the buying power of the federal government in order to negotiate simpler contracts with commercial enterprises, such as Nor-Tech. The GSA Contract contains pre-negotiated prices, delivery terms, warranties, and a host of other terms/conditions.

A GSA Contract, also known as a Federal Supply Schedule, is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), long-term contract under the MAS Program.

Government agencies in all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories are eligible to purchase from this contract. Online access to contract ordering information, terms and conditions, up-to-date pricing, etc. are all available through GSA Advantage. For more information on Nor-Tech’s contract visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/company-info/contracts/.

To order off Nor-Tech’s GSA contract visit: https://www.gsaadvantage.gov/advantage/main/start_page.do

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. In addition to GSA, Nor-Tech holds the following contracts Minnesota State IT, University of Wisconsin System and NASA SEWP V.





