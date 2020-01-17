Kenny Loggins rocks out at Tulalip Resort Casino on June 25, 2020 Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Tickets for this high-energy show go on-sale to the public January 31, 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icon Kenny Loggins will take the Tulalip Amphitheatre stage on June 25, 2020

Kenny Loggins’ ambitious and remarkable career spans over four decades and has brought him to the top of the charts, to the top of Hollywood royalty, and now to the Amphitheatre stage at Tulalip Resort Casino. To date, the showman has two Grammy awards, an Oscar nomination, 12 platinum albums, a Music Icon Award and hits on almost all of the Billboard charts. Best known for his movie soundtracks, his hits include Caddy Shack’s “I’m Alright,” to the title track of the film Footloose and Top Guns’ “Playing with the Boys” and “Danger Zone.” Get ready to loosen those feet, feel the heat and head straight into the danger zone with Kenny Loggins as he delights and excites at Tulalip Resort Casino in June.

Pre-sale tickets are available for Tulalip Resort Casino Black and Platinum Card Members on January 28, Tribal and Gold Card Members on January 29, and Red Card Members on January 30. Tickets go on sale to the public, Friday, January 31, at 10a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipResortCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



