Gleec Listed on Folgory

folgory

Gleec has partnered with the Estonian Exchange for trading

TALLINN, ESTONIA, ESTONIA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are glad to announce that Gleec Coin will be listed and available for trading on Folgory from 16 of january/2020. The deposit of the coin is already available. This means even more opportunities to buy, sell and trade GLEEC COIN!

Launched in May 2019, Folgory (affiliated with Hashfort) is a regulated centralized exchange based in Estonia, the same country that Gleec is based.

Unlike many blockchain projects that only exist on paper, the Gleec Coin structure has been active for some time, offering services and products in the several business lines followed by the company. Telecommunications, technology development, e-commerce and cryptocurrency trading, all of them allied to some level and transparent to each other, creating a stable ecosystem.

The first Gleec Holding outcome, launched in 2015, was Gleec Chat, an ultra-protected communications app supported by end-to-end encryption and military class VPN connection. The second one, Gleec BTC, launched in 2017, is an innovative cryptocurrency trading platform with its own chat channel. In 2019 Gleec Lab initiated a laboratory composed by tech experts, developers, researchers and technicians that make highly-innovative apps, websites and gadgets to happen.

In addition to these solutions, two others are being developed: Gleec Market, a marketplace with its own native currency, and Gleec Pay, a platform with multiple tools in one service to ease money management and transactions.

By creating this digital Ecosystem, focused on user experience and security protocols, Gleec aims to improve daily life tasks using technology.



