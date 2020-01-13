Franchise Business Review Announces 2020’s Top Franchises

200 Franchise Brands Recognized for High Franchisee Satisfaction Based on Independent Survey of Nearly 28,000 Franchisees

Franchising continues to be a successful pathway to business ownership and this year's Top 200 Franchise award-winners are some of the best opportunities available today.” — Eric Stites, CEO at Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review has announced its 15th annual ranking of the top 200 franchises Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.“Franchising continues to be a successful pathway to business ownership and this year's Top 200 Franchise award-winners are some of the best opportunities available today,” said Eric Stites, CEO at Franchise Business Review.To identify the top franchise brands, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from approximately 28,000 franchisees representing 307 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their franchise and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Franchisees who own a Top 200 franchise are generally satisfied with their decision to invest:90% say they enjoy operating their business (versus 83% franchisees who do not own brands on the Top 200)91% say they enjoy being a part of their organization (versus 77% franchisees who do not own brands on the Top 200)80% would recommend their brand to others (versus 56% franchisees who do not own brands on the Top 200)The companies that made the top franchises list were rated highly in areas such as training and support, leadership, core values, general satisfaction, financial opportunity, and community. You can access summary reports of the data and owner reviews from select brands here. In addition to this year’s 200 award-winning franchises, 10 companies were inducted into Franchise Business Review’s Hall of Fame , which means they have been named a top franchise for 10 years. This year’s inductees include:BrightStar Care - (2008-2016, 2020)CarePatrol - (2011-2020)Cruise Planners - (2011-2020)LaRosa's Pizzeria - (2011-2020)Rhea Lana's - (2011-2020)Shelf Genie - (2011-2020)TGA Premier Sports - (2011-2020)The Grout Doctor -(2008, 2010-2012, 2015-2020)U.S. Lawns - (2010-2016, 2018-2020)Young Rembrandts - (2011 - 2020)Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to learn more about this year’s best franchise brands. To request hard copies of the 2020 Top Franchises Guide contact Sarah Osorio at sarah@franchisebusinessreview.com.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the leading independent market research firm specializing in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com Media Contacts:Franchise Business ReviewSarah OsorioEditorial Director603.373.1552sarah@franchisebusinessreview.com



