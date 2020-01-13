Evotec & Scynexis to lead the workshops for Superbugs & Superdrugs 2020

SMi Reports: Interactive workshop overview for SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference, London in March 2020

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s highly anticipated 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference will commence on the 30th and 31st March 2020 and in London, UK.For this year’s conference, industry leaders and key profiles from leading pharmaceutical organisations will be brought together to discuss the strategies in place that reduce AMR, evaluate the role pharmaceutical companies and funding bodies play in reducing AMR, learn about new diagnostics approaches to identify AMR and consider novel candidates and alternatives to anti-microbials.The issue of developing and commercialising novel antibiotics whilst simultaneously making a return for investors continues to be a big problem. This year’s Superbugs & Superdrugs event aims to address these issues via a series of informative presentations by an international gathering of senior industry experts, scientific pioneers, and academics.For interested individuals, the final early bird saving of £100 made by 31st January 2020, is available at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR3 The upcoming Superbugs & Superdrugs 2020 will host 2 post-conference workshops taking place on 1st April, including:Workshop A: ‘Development of Non-Traditional Agents and Alternatives to Antibiotics’ led by Peter Warn, Senior Vice President Anti-infective Discovery, Evotec (UK) Ltd and Antonio Felici, VP, Anti-Infectives, EvotecWorkshop B: ‘Anti-microbial Resistance and Pathogenic Fungi’ led by Stephen Barat, VP, Preclinical Research and Early Development, ScynexisThese interactive workshops will discuss a variety of topics such as: the in vitro and in vivo developments of non-traditional antibacterial agents, the emergence of multi-drug resistance strains pose substantial health threats and many more.The full agenda and speaker line-up and workshop information is available online at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR3 For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSuperbugs & Superdrugs 2020Conference: 30th – 31st March 2020Workshops: 1st April 2020Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK#SMiBugs--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



