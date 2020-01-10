Playground Buzz Tracking Report - Key Brand Trends Among UK Children

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CHILDWISE Playground Buzz Tracking Report - Autumn Term 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This termly tracking report is based on a representative sample of more than 1000 children and young people aged 7-16, surveyed individually in schools across the UK, free from parental influence.



The report examines the most recently talked about and favourite brands among children, revealing the latest trends in children's favourite websites, YouTube, TV, games, gadgets and more.



The report is designed to give insight into the behaviours and attitudes of young people across age and gender, to aid segmentation of the youth market.



The Playground Buzz Autumn Term 2019 covers:

Recent brands

Favourite brands of boys 7-12

Favourite brands of girls 7-12

Favourite brands of boys 13-16

Favourite brands of girls 13-16

Favourite brands by category

Brands by personal interests

"Spotlight" features

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction and Sample

Buzz Autumn 2019 Summary

Brands talked about recently

Favourite brands

"Tween" boys (7-12s)

"Tween" girls (7-12s)

"Teen" boys (13-16s)

"Teen" girls (13-16s)

Favourite Brands by category

TV

Websites/Apps

Vloggers/YouTubers

Games

Music

Films

Books

Restaurants

Clothing Brand

Toy

Meme

Brands by Interests



Others things children do



Spotlight: Other buzzed about trends & brands



Spotlight: Wishlists



Year in Review

Favourite Brands

Favourite TV

Favourite Vlogger

