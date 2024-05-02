Hydropower Turbines Market to Reach $5.2 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

As global initiatives to develop sustainable energy solutions intensify, the market for hydropower turbines is expected to witness substantial growth. This expansion is driven by several factors, including increase in investment in renewable energy resources and the construction of smart cities in both developed and developing countries. The move towards sustainable energy practices emphasizes the importance of hydropower as a reliable and clean source of energy.

Wilmington, Delaware, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Hydropower Turbines Market by Type (Reaction Turbine and Impulse Turbine) and Application (Power Generation, Power Storage, Marine, Aeronautics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "hydropower turbines market" was valued at $3.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of hydropower turbine market growth

The global hydropower turbine market is experiencing growth due to several factors such increase in demand for renewable energy sources, concerns about climate change and carbon emissions reduction, and technological advancements related to hydropower turbine design and efficiency. However, the high initial investment costs for hydropower projects and regulatory hurdles associated with dam construction hinder market growth. Moreover, the expansion of hydropower capacity in developing regions provides opportunities for expanding the hydropower turbine market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $5.2 billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Region Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; and South Africa. Drivers Increasing demand for renewable energy sources

Growing concerns about climate change and carbon emissions reduction

Technological advancements in hydropower turbine design and efficiency Opportunity Expansion of hydro power capacity in developing regions.

Integration of energy storage solutions with hydroelectric facilities Restraint High initial investment cost of hydro power projects

Environmental concerns and regulatory hurdles associated with dam construction



The reaction turbine segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By type, the reaction turbine held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the hydropower turbine market revenue. Reaction-type turbines dominate the hydropower market due to their high efficiency in converting water kinetic energy into electrical power, suitability for a wide range of flow conditions, and reduced environmental impact. They effectively harness low and medium-head water sources, making them ideal for diverse hydroelectric installations. However, the impulse turbine segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033. The impulse turbine is the fastest-growing segment in the hydropower turbine market due to its high efficiency in converting kinetic energy from water jets into mechanical energy, suitability for high-head, low-flow applications, and minimal environmental impact, making it ideal for small-scale and run-of-river installations.

The power generation segment dominates the market by 2033

By application, the power generation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the hydropower turbine market revenue, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period as these turbines are essential for converting water flow into electrical energy efficiently. As demand for renewable and clean energy sources intensifies globally, hydropower remains a pivotal, reliable source, driving the continuous need for effective hydropower turbines in electricity production.

The Asia-Pacific segment dominates the market by 2033

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the hydropower turbine market revenue, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2033. This is mostly due to its abundant water resources, rapid economic growth, increasie in energy demands, and significant governmental support for renewable energy. Countries such as` China and India are investing heavily in hydropower projects to meet their growing power needs sustainably.

Leading Market Players: -

Siemens AG

General Electric CO.

ANDRITZ AG

Cornell Pump CO.

Gilbert Gikes & Gordon Ltd.

Toshiba Energy

Harbin Electric Machinery

WWS Wasserkraft GmbH

Canyon Industries Inc.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the hydropower turbine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

