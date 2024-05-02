Iktos announces the appointment of Roman Fleck as Chairman of the Board  

Paris (France), 2nd May 2024 – Iktos , a company specialized in Artificial Intelligence for new drug design, announces the appointment of Roman Fleck as Chairman of the Board. Yann Gaston-Mathé steps down of his role as Chairman to focus on his CEO duties.



Roman Fleck holds an MBA from New York University (Sterne School of Business) and received a PhD in organic chemistry from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), USA.

He began his career as a principal scientist with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, where he led drug development projects in oncology, inflammation and cardiovascular disease. After that he joined investment firm Index Ventures Life Sciences, which became Medicxi Ventures in 2014. He has notably invested in GlycoVaxyn (sold to GSK), Versartis (NASDQ: VSAS) and Novocure (NASDQ: NVCR). He represented Medicxi Ventures on the boards of these companies.

From 2017 to 2022, he was CEO of Janpix, Ltd, an oncology-focused biotech that became part of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in 2021.

Roman is currently Chairman of HDAX Therapeutics, a biotech focused on CNS (central nervous system), and an Independent Board Member at ReColony, a microbiome focused company.

Roman Fleck is the author of numerous publications in prestigious scientific journals. He has filed over 20 patents in the course of his career.

Roman Fleck, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: “I am delighted to join the Board of Iktos, a pioneering company which has been advancing AI-driven drug discovery since 2016. Since then, Iktos has developed a technology platform which allows it to offer comprehensive drug discovery solutions to its clients that are unique in the industry. I look forward to sharing my insights and supporting Yann & Iktos as it continues to advance its strategy and builds upon its position as a leader in the field.”

Yann Gaston-Mathé, co-founder and CEO of Iktos, comments: "Roman has an exceptional professional background with unvaluable experience in pharmaceutical research, investment and company leadership. We are delighted that he has agreed to chair Iktos’ Board of Directors. His deep understanding of the biotech industry and broad network within the investment and pharma communities will be a strategic advantage for the development of Iktos. At a personal level, I look forward to working closely with Roman and learning from his experience."

About Iktos

Incorporated in October 2016, Iktos is a French start-up company specialized in the development of artificial intelligence solutions applied to chemical research, more specifically medicinal chemistry and new drug design. Iktos is developing a proprietary and innovative solution based on deep generative models, which enables, using existing data, to design molecules that are optimized in silico to meet all the success criteria of a small molecule discovery project. The use of Iktos technology enables major productivity gains in upstream pharmaceutical R&D. Iktos offers its technology through the SaaS software platforms Makya™ for generative drug design and Spaya™ for retrosynthesis, and through strategic collaborations with pharma companies where Iktos mobilizes its unique platform and leading-edge capabilities to expedite small molecule drug discovery for the benefit of its partners. Iktos is also developing Iktos Robotics, a unique AI-driven synthesis automation platform which dramatically accelerates the Design-Make-Test cycle in drug discovery.

