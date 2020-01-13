New DocumentKits platform to help businesses simplify standards, GDPR and PCI DSS compliance documentation

IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber security, privacy and risk management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new platform, DocumentKits.

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber security, privacy and risk management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new platform, DocumentKits.

Developed by experienced data protection lawyers and practitioners, and available via the IT Governance one-stop shop, this IT Governance Publishing platform is designed to help organisations of all types and sizes streamline and simplify their information security management system (ISMS) implementation, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) or General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance project using model documentation and templates.

IT Governance Publishing Managing Executive Sophie Sayer said: “We’re delighted to announce the release of DocumentKits. Achieving certification to ISO standards or complying with regulations such as the GDPR and the PCI DSS can be time-consuming and costly. The platform helps you meet the necessary requirements and avoid expensive consultancy fees by giving access to hundreds of pre-written policies and procedures, allowing organisations to streamline work and focus on the most pressing elements of their project.”

The platform also introduces a range of useful features that make IT Governance Publishing’s documentation toolkits significantly easier to use than traditional Microsoft-based ones. In addition to the intuitive and easy-to-navigate documentation menu, up to ten users can be added to the platform, and the customisable templates allow organisations to save time and money on developing their documentation and achieve results faster.

IT Governance Publishing’s documentation toolkits have been created by industry experts and compliance specialists and are used by more than 9,000 organisations worldwide. They are proven to help organisations achieve certification and cut the time and cost of implementation by 50%, as well as ensure organisations pass their certification audit.

To find out more about the DocumentKits platform and how IT Governance can help you with your compliance project, please visit the website, email team@itgovernancepublishing.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 666 9000.

IT Governance Ltd is a leading single-source provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, with a special focus on cybersecurity and ISO 27001, the PCI DSS and data protection. IT Governance is committed to helping organisations protect themselves and their customers from the perpetually evolving range of cyber threats and information security risks. IT Governance’s deep industry expertise and pragmatic approach helps organisations improve their defences and make key strategic decisions that benefit the entire business. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. www.itgovernance.co.uk.

