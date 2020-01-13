Registration Opens for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2020

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2020

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference, which will convene in London on 11th-12th May 2020.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are pleased to announce that the 4th annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference will commence in London on the 11th and 12th of May 2020.The two-day event will focus on the growing HPAPI landscape, driven by the demand for highly potent drugs in oncology, diabetes and autoimmune disease treatment. Delegates will explore the biggest challenges the industry is facing such as determining toxicology limits, assessing hazards, implementing risk procedures, translating risk assessment into facility engineering, preventing and dealing with cross-contamination and adhering to GMP regulatory guidelines.Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 will be applied to bookings made before 31st January 2020: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/einpr1 Highlights will include:• Explore HPAPI manufacturing with 8 big pharma from both the toxic substance and the employees’ perspective• Gain better understanding of human factors and ergonomics aspects and their role in improving production performance with the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors• Deep dive into the oncology market and ADC production, the main driver of the HPAPI industry• Learn what it takes to create a safety company culture and how to better train your employees on risk perceptionSpeakers will include:• Justin Mason-Home, Director, HPAPI Project Services Limited• Pascal Michoux, Vice President, Global EHS Teva api & Biologics, Teva API Italy• William Hawkins, Manager Occupation Toxicology, GSK• Brian Edwards, Chair, Pharmaceutical Human Factors Group, CIEHF• Thomas Adam, Head of GQA Chemical APIs, Bayer AG• Ildikó Ziegler, QA Manager, Gedeon Richter• Francois D’Hooge, ADC Project Manager, Gamamabs Pharma• Andreas Schreiner, Head of Validation, NovartisThere will also be a post-conference workshop day on the 13th of May 2020 which will feature two half-day workshops on “Practical Steps for Delivering HPAPI Projects” and “A Roadmap to Enhancing Organisational Safety in HPAPI Manufacturing: A Human Factors Perspective.”The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register now to claim their £400 early bird discount: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/einpr1 Main conference: 11th-12th May 2020Post-conference workshop day: 13th May 2020London, UKTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



