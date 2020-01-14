Ship & Shore Environmental Reports High Growth and International Reach in 2019

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc., a pioneer in pollution abatement solutions, once again announced record-breaking annual results. The calendar year 2019 brought 13% overall growth, much-expanded international footprint, and greater recognition as a global force for pollution abatement. Company President and CEO Anoosheh Oskouian attributed these results to the company's expanding expertise and deepening team of scientific and engineering specialists. Ongoing and successful pursuit of sector diversification strategies, consistent research and development, improved aftermarket services, dedication to philanthropy, and support for women in STEM fields laid the foundation for a best-yet prior year and an even better 2020.

Sector Diversification

Ship & Shore finished 2018 firmly entrenched in air pollution solutions, but in 2019 the company founded a new division, Ship & Shore Technologies (S&ST), dedicated to broadly diversifying into particulate removal and odor control equipment. Ship & Shore's technology center launched S&ST with the mission of integrating biological filters, mist eliminators, quenches, and a full range of scrubber products into the new division's product line, including the ionized wet scrubbers used for simultaneous removal of acid gasses and sub-micron particulates.

As summer got under way, Ship & Shore supported their flexible packaging customer, Sunshine FPC, during the inauguration of their Ship & Shore RTO and newest Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) press.

Global Expansion

The past year brought tremendous opportunities for Ship & Shore to expand services and operations into regions around the globe in serious need of help with their environmental compliance. In July, the company announced new entries in Spain and Thailand, as well as expansion in India. All three areas are grappling with industrial growth and the pressures of rising populations, so deploying 3-Bed Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs), SMART 3-Bed RTOs, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems, and scrubber systems optimized for local requirements could prove very beneficial.

"Since we strengthened our focus on internal R&D early this year, the Ship & Shore technical and engineering teams have been able to design innovative pollution control equipment able to comply with strict air quality rules and regulations for all industries in numerous new markets," noted Anu Vij, COO of Ship & Shore Environmental.

By October, Ship & Shore took its commitment to the Chinese market to a new level with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Shanghai - a state-of-the-art facility built to mirror its California headquarters counterpart. "With China now taking the essential steps needed to master its pollution crisis, I'm very confident our new manufacturing operations, Ship & Shore China, will be an asset to the industry," she said. "Our technical expertise will be a tremendous help for China in accelerating its ongoing progress."

Industry Leadership

Despite the ongoing trade wars and global turmoil, Ship & Shore CEO Anoosheh Oskouian, worked hard throughout 2019 to establish partners in various locations throughout China, Thailand, Europe, and the Americas. Oskouian continues to advocate for manufacturers through active participation on several boards and committees, including serving as a Best Available Control Technology (BACT) committee member for the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD).

Support for Education and Youth

In February, Ship & Shore launched an Engineering Mentorship Program. Available to local high school, undergraduate, and graduate STEM students, the program seeks to promote environmental awareness and educate youth about the importance of pollution control technologies while offering practical, real world experience opportunities.

"Educating the youth of today helps shape the environment of tomorrow," said Anoosheh Oskouian. "By opening our doors to leading local academic institutions like UC Irvine, Cal Poly Pomona, and local high schools, we are facilitating a mutual mentorship scenario. Students and faculty should consider Ship & Shore a second home, and a place where they can learn from top engineers how we design, engineer, and fabricate the latest pollution abatement technology to help clients reduce their carbon footprint."



