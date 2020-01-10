Indiana 5th District Candidate Speaks to Crowd at Pro Marijuana Rally in Indianapolis

Andrew Bales for Congress

Andrew Bales is a Republican in favor of Federal Legalization

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Bales, Republican Candidate for Indiana's 5th Congressional District, spoke during a Rally for Marijuana Legalization on Monday. The Rally was held in front of the State Capitol in Indianapolis.

Bales told the crowd that he is 100% in favor of legalization nationwide. "It's time for our government to act. Marijuana is not a schedule one drug. It has been proven to have numerous medical applications and it is not highly addictive as people are led to believe. It does not belong on a list with heroin and other seriously dangerous drugs, in fact Alcohol and Tobacco are more dangerous and extremely addictive in comparison". Neither of them are scheduled drugs.

Bales says, Seventy three percent of Hoosiers are in favor of marijuana legalization, yet Governor Holcomb refuses to budge on the issue. "Our laws are some of the toughest in the nation for marijuana possession and are creating an entire class of criminals, who, other than being arrested for minor possession, are law abiding citizens.

Andrew Bales is a retired school teacher and is running for congress in a field of 9 other republicans in the hotly contested 5th District in central Indiana. He is the only Republican candidate who has come out in support of Federal legalization.

Andrew Bales for Congress - Marijuana Legaliztion



