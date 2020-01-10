R4G Rewarding 'Big Sister Little Sister' VIP Beauty Foodie Party in Santa Monica

Share With Family and Friends in LA We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the party. Little sisters participate in creative writing contest; most inspired entries win invites for special Beauty Party.

We invite 'Big Sisters' to inspire their 'Little Sisters'...participate to have fun for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and helping fund kid causes; and creative writing contests. R4G is rewarding Fun Beauty Foodie ' Big+Little Sisters Party .'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Every month, our staffing agency sponsors fun creative writing contest to inspire kid participation; and teach positive life values. This January, girls 'simply choose one word other than 'compassion or love' that can change the world and tell us why'(choose one word, and write 500 word paragraph)?"Rewarding VIP Beauty Foodie Party Winning entries will receive invite to special ' Manis and Chocolate Strawberries ' party in Santa Monica; for 5 'Big Sisters' and 5 'Little Sisters' to enjoy fun quality time together.How 'Little Sisters' Participate?1. Girls hand write entries, take a picture of writing, and adult (parent or 'Big Sister') emails entry to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com (Include girl's first name, grade, and school she attends).2. Winning entries announced on February 5th.3. Beauty Foodie Party will be on February 15th (location and time of party will be shared with winners).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Imagine, if we lived in a world where kids loved to use their talent for good...we inspire them to start today; thru fun creative writing."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com



