Danny Brown, Podcaster and Luxury Real Estate Broker, Launches Season 2 of New Podcast “The Deal with Danny Brown”

Season 2 Debut Guest Stryker (left) and Danny Brown (right) Danny Brown (left) and Season 1 Guest Tracy Tutor (Right) Season 1 Guest Matt Hannaford (light) and Danny Brown (right) Danny Brown (left) and Season 1 Guest James Farrior (right). Season 1 Guest Jay Luchs (left) and Danny Brown (right)

Season 2 of "The Deal With Danny Brown" podcast has launched And it Delivers Big Time!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podcaster and top luxury broker, Danny Brown, has just successfully launched season 2 of his new podcast, “The Deal with Danny Brown” with special guest Stryker from The World Famous KROQ. A launch party is scheduled to celebrate the success of his new podcast that has already picked up a ton of traction in its first year. The podcast is now streaming in 26 countries and 44 states since originally launching in Spring 2019. The podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Sticher, Google Play, and the video feed of each episode is on Youtube.

The launch party will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at the Compass Club House in Beverly Hills. Details of the location are below as well as RSVP information.

Season 2 is already off to a bang and being praised as Danny Brown was able to interview his long time friend Styker. Stryker is the drive-time DJ on The World Famous KROQ and television host to national shows. “I’m a big fan of everything Danny is doing! The real estate competition is insane in L.A. and Danny has been crushing it for years.

I'm proud of him, and his podcast is must listen!” praises Stryker.

The upcoming season will be nothing short of extraordinary and expect the best from this podcast because it delivers. Guests from season I include James Farrior, a Pittsburgh Steelers legend pro football Hall of Famer class of 2020, Darrell M. Blocker, CIA Head of Station and anti-Terrorism, Matt Hannaford, MLBs top baseball agent, Tracy Tutor from Bravo's Million Dollar Listing L.A. and Michael Levine, a PR guru who has represented 58 academy award winners, 34 Grammy award winners, 43 New York Times best sellers. So, as you can tell, season 2 is upping the ante with even bigger guests that will make every episode a must watch this season. Tune in wherever you comsume your podcasts.

The Deal with Danny Brown is meant to be a force for good and gives people insightful knowledge from various industry professionals. The guest all talk about how to achieve success the right way and give many insights and tips such as being patient, relentless work ethic, overcoming fear and pushing through obstacles.

Venue location:

Compass Club House

131 S. Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Thursday January 23, 2020

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

RSVP dbrown@compass.com

----------------------------------

Danny Brown

https://www.dannybrownla.com/the-deal-with-danny-brown

Prior to working at Compass, Danny Brown was a partner at The Agency where he was one of their most prolific producers, well-respected leaders, and key mentors. He is on the Real Trends list of top 250 agents in the country and closed 37 transactions with just under $100M in volume in 2018. Over his career, Danny has closed over 350 transaction sides and $1B of sales volume.

Remaining a trusted and respected voice among his clients and colleagues, Danny Brown holds an extensive list of high-profile clients, including “C” level executives, tech entrepreneurs, athletes, entertainers, and developers. He is considered one of the most trusted and knowledgeable sources in the real estate industry and is often called upon to consult for developers, investors, financiers, and fellow real estate agents. You will find him speaking on various industry panels and leading training sessions for up and coming agents. He is a graduate from the University of Southern California, and he's a member of the Jewish Federations Real Estate and Construction Division (REC), and the Jonathan Club.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.