RetailNext Sets to Migrate its SaaS Platform to Google Cloud

Leading Retail Analytics Solution to Expand Its Global Capabilities

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetailNext Inc., a worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced it is migrating its SaaS platform to Google Cloud in a response to customers’ changing needs. Migration work has already begun and is expected to be completed within the first half of the year. RetailNext will be showcasing its innovative solutions and global capabilities at booth #4373 at NRF 2020, Retail’s Big Show & Expo, presented by the National Retail Federation in New York City, January 12-14.“I’m thrilled to bring RetailNext’s comprehensive, industry-leading smart store retail analytics platform to Google Cloud’s infrastructure and solution sets,” said Arun Nair , co-founder and chief technology officer at RetailNext. “The retail industry has undergone extensive and dramatic changes over the past decade, and never before has the need for effective data management and analytical insights been more critical in developing the shopping experiences today’s consumers crave. Google Cloud enables RetailNext to grow its platform capabilities to its fullest and provide the speed and security its retailing customers demand.”RetailNext’s adoption of Google Cloud will deliver increased network capacity and improved performance across its portfolio of software solutions. Additionally, it also allows for the future integration of Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to complement and further leverage the deep learning-based artificial intelligence capabilities of RetailNext’s revolutionary Aurora sensor “Retailers need to harness the power of data to appeal to today’s consumers. For retailers, data can either be extremely daunting or seen as a massive opportunity,” said Carrie Tharp, vice president, retail at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to work closely with RetailNext to provide a foundation for its competitive advantage. Our platforms will deliver transformative solutions to retailers around the world, many of whom are joint customers.”“The retail industry holds tremendous opportunity, and is also extraordinarily dynamic and competitive,” added Nair. “Over the past five years, there has been an exponential growth in the deployment of RetailNext’s IoT-powered smart store platform, and the company remains committed to maintaining its leadership position in innovation, value of use and customer service with partners like Google Cloud.”About RetailNextThe first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.More than 500 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net ###



