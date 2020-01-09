Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with United Bank of El Paso del Norte
January 09, 2020
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with United Bank of El Paso del Norte
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
United Bank of El Paso del Norte, El Paso, Texas Cease and Desist Order dated December 30, 2019
Enforcement actions can be searched for here.
