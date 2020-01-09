There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,379 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with United Bank of El Paso del Norte

January 09, 2020

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with United Bank of El Paso del Norte

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

United Bank of El Paso del Norte, El Paso, Texas Cease and Desist Order dated December 30, 2019

Enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.