THE FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD FLORIDA RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR ALCOHOL AND DRUG FREE

Kids signing the drug-free pledge in the Foundation for a Drug-Free World center in Clearwater, FL

The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World hosted a new years party in a family-friendly environment with non-alcoholic drinks and disco music.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 1st, 2020, the Florida chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) participated in the New Years Celebration Party with other humanitarian outreach centers on Fort Harrison Avenue to celebrate the New Year in a family-friendly environment.The FDFW Florida center was decorated as a “Disco” with disco ball and all, where children and families got free mocktails (non-alcoholic drinks) and over 50 children signed FDFW’s pledge to live drug-free forever and received informational booklets to educate themselves and others on the harmful effects of drugs.Per the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 85,000 people die of alcohol-related deaths each year in the United States. *“During the holiday season it is important to have activities in family-friendly environments where kids can have fun without drugs and alcohol,” said FDFW Florida chapter President Julieta Santagostino, “and it is even more important to educate parents so they can teach their kids about the harmful effects of drugs.”A variety of refreshments and activities were available in each humanitarian center, such as fresh waffles, arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt that led through each center. Scavenger hunt participants collected raffle tickets as they went through each center for the raffle held in The Way to Happiness humanitarian center.The other nonprofit centers were United for Human Rights, Criminon, Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Citizens Commission on Human Rights and the Clearwater Community Volunteers.For more information or to get a copy of the Truth About Drugs information booklet, go to www.drugfreeworld.org _______________Foundation for a Drug-Free World:The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program, making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “Marijuana for example, so favored by college students, who are supposed to be getting bright today so they can be the executives of tomorrow, is reported capable of causing brain atrophy.”



