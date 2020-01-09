Last Mile Terminal - Omni-Channel Distribution, Direct From The Mall

Streamline Ship from Store Operations For A Better Customer Experience Visit Us At: NRF BOOTH 1429

GARDEN CITY, NY - NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Mile Terminal ™ “LMT” Is a full-service omni-channel logistics center with plans to open in malls throughout the United States. The first LMT is now open, located in Simon Properties Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York to provide packaging, shipping, and local delivery services from mall stores to consumers. LMT facilities utilize proven WMS software and logistics automation to supply retailers with a cost-effective, easy-to-use system for e-commerce ‘ship from store’ orders and same day local delivery. The LMT platform gives the customer a seamless shopping experience with options for same day, next day, and standard delivery. LMT also offers a wide variety of other value-added services to retailers and brands that include, returns processing, inbound freight, gift wrapping, branded packaging, and coming soon a “Shop Hands-Free” app for a premium shopping experience.Join other companies today who are seeking to improve both e-commerce and brick and mortar consumer experiences, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and keep up with consumer expectations for same and next day delivery. To learn more about Last Mile Terminal’s innovative solutions go to www.lastmilet.com , or visit us at: NRF 2020 Booth 1429



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.