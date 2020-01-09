CAMERON ASHLEY BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. EXPANDS OFFERING THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF J&R PRODUCTS, INC.

CAMERON ASHLEY BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC., EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERING AND PHYSICAL FOOTPRINT THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF J&R PRODUCTS, INC.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc. (“Cameron Ashley” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based private investment firm Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (“Pacific Avenue”), today announced the acquisition of J&R Products, a Bluffton, Indiana-based distributor of a vast selection of specialty accessory and small tool products such as hand tools, caulk, foam, weather stripping, PPE, tapes, vents, baffles, weather stripping and fastening systems that enhance the Company’s insulation accessory offering. For a complete listing of their full product line, please visit the website at www.jrproductsinc.com. J&R distributes products out of their Bluffton, IN and Reno, NV locations with guaranteed two-day delivery anywhere in the United States. Cameron Ashley will expand the product line in Bluffton to include fiberglass batts, blowing wool, and spray foam. The expanded product line will allow the Company to better serve all of northern Indiana, Western Ohio, and Southern Michigan. This follows the acquisition of Warrior Building Products in 2019 and continues the strategic growth initiatives implemented under Pacific Avenue’s ownership.

“We are excited to add J&R Products to our network and to continually provide the best products and service for our customers,” said Donny DeMarie, President and CEO of Cameron Ashley. “The acquisition expands the Company’s product portfolio to include additional insulation and weatherization accessories that will be available to our customers nationwide. We look forward to leveraging this expanded portfolio to better serve our customers while building new supplier relationships. We remain committed to expanding Cameron Ashley to better serve our customer through additional acquisitions, greenfield locations, and through organic growth.”

Under Pacific Avenue’s ownership, Cameron Ashley has completed two add-on acquisitions and grown its network to over 5,000 customers serviced from more than 35 strategically-located stocking distribution centers with a total storage footprint of over 4.2 million square feet. The warehouse footprint is supported by a fleet of over 125 tractors and 200 trailers that make in excess of 240,000 deliveries every year.

“The acquisition represents our continued effort to strategically grow Cameron Ashley through multiple avenues to best serve our customers while expanding our supplier relationships,” said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue. “We are excited about the acquisition of J&R Products and plan to work with their team to ensure we will offer the most complete set of products to our customers nationwide. The addition of these new insulation accessory products further bolsters our position as a leading nationwide distributor of quality building products. We will continue to pursue additional acquisitions that expand both our geographic footprint and product category offerings.”



Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, founded by Chris Sznewajs, is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm. Pacific Avenue, in conjunction with its operating executives, partners with exceptional management teams to assist businesses in unlocking value and reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has a diversified experience base in industrials, business services, healthcare services, and building products that allows the firm to differentiate itself from traditional private equity. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

Cameron Ashley is a leading distributor of roofing, insulation, siding, gypsum, and other specialty building products. The Company operates a network of more than 35 stocking distribution centers with a total storage footprint of over 4.2 million square feet in 20 states in the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast United States. 26 of Cameron Ashley’s distribution centers are strategically located within 150 miles of the 25 largest MSAs in the country. Cameron Ashley Building Products delivers an array of innovative, market-focused products and services to over 5,000 customers in the lumber and building materials industry. To learn more, please visit https://www.cameronashleybp.com/

