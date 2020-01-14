PACIFIC AVENUE CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF NEW TEAM MEMBER AND PROMOTION

PACIFIC AVENUE CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF DOUG BROOKMAN VP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND THE PROMOTION OF JONATHAN SINNOTT TO VICE PRESIDENT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (“Pacific”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on special situations in the lower middle market, today announced that Doug Brookman has joined the firm as Vice President and Head of Business Development and Jonathan Sinnott has been promoted to Vice President.

As Vice President of Business Development, Doug will focus his efforts on deal origination and marketing.

“Doug is a key addition in the evolution of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners” said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. “His experience focusing on middle and lower middle market deal origination as well as proprietary add-on acquisitions is a strong fit with Pacific’s investment strategy”.

Prior to joining Pacific, Doug served on the Business Development team at Platinum Equity where he was responsible for sourcing middle market and add-on transactions, including 10 closed acquisitions.

“I am thrilled to join the Pacific Avenue team”, added Doug, “The opportunity to join a firm that has been extremely active in the middle market over the past twenty-four months is very exciting. I look forward to being an integral part of the continued success of Pacific and its growth going forward.”

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is also announcing the promotion of Jonathan Sinnott. Jonathan joined Pacific Avenue in 2018 and is responsible for evaluating new investment opportunities, completing due diligence, executing transactions, and monitoring the firm’s portfolio companies. As a member of the investment team, Jonathan lead the execution of the firm’s recent platform acquisitions of Unitec Elevator from United Technologies Corp. (UTX). Jonathan has also played a key role in several add-on activities across the portfolio.

“We are excited to promote Johnny to Vice President. Johnny is an important member of our investment team and has, and will continue to, contributed significantly to the growth of Pacific Avenue Capital. I am thrilled to congratulate him on this important milestone and thank him for the positive impact he has had on our firm,” said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners.

Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Jonathan was an investment professional at Oaktree Capital. Jonathan began his career in the Investment Banking Division of Credit Suisse, specifically within the Financial Sponsors Group. Jonathan received a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Pacific Avenue seeks control investments in businesses that offer the potential to drive operational or strategic change and capture transformational upside. The firm employs an industry agnostic approach with team experience in diversified industrials, business and healthcare services, consumer, and technology, and invests in companies offering mission-critical products and services that have defensible market positions. Pacific Avenue focuses on complex transactions including corporate divestitures, carve-outs, founder and family transitions, MBOs, PE legacy assets, and other special situation transactions requiring speed, certainty, and flexibility which is supported by the team’s experience in navigating difficult, complicated, or time sensitive transactions.

Pacific Avenue’s senior team has closed over 50 transactions including 26 carve-outs across a multitude of industries, including 11 transactions over the past 24 months, and their M&A and operations experience allow them to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, founded by Chris Sznewajs, is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm. Pacific Avenue, in conjunction with its operating executives, partners with exceptional management teams to assist businesses in unlocking value and reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue is focused on corporate divestitures and other special situations in the lower middle market.

Through our collaborative approach, we partner with strong management teams and industry operators to drive strategic change and capture transformational upside. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

Contact:

Chris Sznewajs

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC

csznewajs@pacificavenuecapital.com



