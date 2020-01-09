HIPPO Multipower Sign Up to Sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2020

Future Soldier Technology 2020 Conference and Focus Day

SMi Group Reports: The Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day returns to London on the 9th, 10th and 11th March, sponsored by HIPPO Multipower

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2016, HIPPO Multipower has been developing the amphibious All Terrain Support Vehicle (ATSV). The vehicle can carry over 750 kg on the cargo deck in addition to 300 kg in the crew area - sufficient to support a dismounted rifle platoon for 72 hours, allowing soldiers to "fight light.” The ATSV also has superb strategic, operational and tactical mobility, excellent terrain accessibility in jungles, swamps, mountains, mud and desert, the ability to power all of a platoon’s equipment and recharge batteries and is drive by wire, allowing it to be configured for robotic operation.With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce HIPPO Multipower as the latest sponsor for Future Soldier Technology 2020 - set to convene in London on the 10th and 11th March 2020.For those interested in attending Future Soldier Technology , there is an early bird offer with a £100 saving for conference bookings made by 31st January: www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINPR5 As the leading event dedicated to soldier modernisation, Future Soldier Technology will explore how emerging technologies and materials are used to overcome challenges in soldier modernisation programmes around the world, presenting the latest and most innovative information for capability and procurement experts to leverage for their projects. Featuring 23 expert speakers presenting their programme priorities, challenges and successes, delegates will leave the conference with actionable intelligence.In addition to the main conference, there will also be a pre-conference focus day on the 9th of March, focusing on Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness. This will enable technical experts, military end users and solution providers to discuss the latest developments in communication digitisation, advanced autonomous software and systems and dismounted unmanned sensor technology.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available online at www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINPR5 Future Soldier Technology 2020Focus Day: 9th MarchConference: 10th – 11th March 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced TechnologyGold Sponsor: GlenairSponsors and Exhibitors: 3M, Harris, HIPPO Multipower, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Rheinmetall, Ultra Electronics-- ENDS –Contact Information:For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



