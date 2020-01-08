Beyond the Numbers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Accountant Magazine , a trusted professional journal for college accounting students since 1985, published its latest issue, available in both print and digital editions.The featured cover story, " Beyond the Numbers: Accounting Skills for the Future " by Christian Cuzick, CMA, Vice President of Finance, Johnson & Johnson Vision Chair, IMA Institute of Management Accountants ), you will learn how technology has transformed accounting and finance work; and the opportunities it has provided for three young professionals currently working in these “new” areas, and who are moving beyond the numbers.The article goes on to discuss the skills that are in demand by today’s top employers and shows how the CMA 2020 Exam has been updated to reflect these skills. It also takes a look at what hiring managers are looking for in a job candidate.In the peer-reviewed article “Why Governmental and Not-For-Profit Accounting Should be in your “Toolbox”” by Brian Wilson, DBA CPA (inactive), St. Cloud State University, discusses the importance of governmental and not-for-profit accounting in your knowledge base and the potential employment possibilities – both internal and external.A second peer-reviewed article, “How To Work Successfully with Others”, by Steven Hirsch, CPA, CMA, Assistant Professor of Accounting, Metropolitan State University, has the reader select the type of personality that best reflects themselves and then suggests ways in which each of us can improve in order to work successfully with others.In a third peer-reviewed article, “Blockchain Technology: What is it and will it change the future of accounting?”, by Robin N. Romanus, Assistant Professor of Accounting, Appalachian State University and Danielle M. Robinson, Graduate Student, Appalachian State University, goes into great depth on what blockchain technology is and the implications it has on the way accounting firms conduct business, perform audits and combat financial statement fraud.Other articles featured include a Professional Profile written by Cathy Demetropoulos about the career path of Charles Mueller, PhD, Senior Data Scientist at GoGo Air. A Student Outlook article “Getting with the Program: Learn to Code”, by Harold E. Davis, CPA (Inactive), Associate Professor of Accounting, Southeastern Louisiana University, writes about the benefits of learning to code to automate programs to reduce repetitive tasks that are required in accounting.Published since 1985, New Accountant Magazine is a print and digital journal for college accounting students. For more information, please visit www.NewAccountantUSA.com



