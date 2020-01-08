Live RE Auction, 100+/- Houses and 4 Lots In Beaumont, Texas, For Beaumont Housing Authority (BHA), February 29, 2020

Paul A. Lynn & Assoc., LLC holding a live auction on behalf of BHA for 100+/- houses & 4 lots in Beaumont, TX Feb. 29, 2020, Beaumont Civic Center, Noon start

BHA has decided to sell these homes to fund our primary mission of providing affordable housing opportunities to low and moderate-income families.” — Allison Landrum, BHA CEO

BEAUMONT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC Announces Live Auction100 ± Houses and 4 Lots throughout Beaumont, TXOn behalf of the Beaumont Housing Authority February 29, 2020BEAUMONT, TX – Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC (PALA) has been hired by the Beaumont Housing Authority (BHA) of Beaumont, TX to conduct a live auction sale of 100± houses and 4 vacant lots located throughout Beaumont, TX. The auction will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main St., free parking, use North Entry. Registration for this Live Auction Event will commence at 10:00 am CT and the auction bidding will commence at 12:00 noon CT.,"These properties have been part of our portfolio for a number of years. BHA has decided to sell these homes and use the proceeds generated through the auction to fund our primary mission of providing affordable housing opportunities to low and moderate-income families. We are excited to make these properties available to buyers and investors through this live auction event," said Allison Landrum, BHA Chief Executive Officer."Over the past few years, Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC has been involved in a number of auction events for Public Housing agencies in Texas and Louisiana. We have sold nearly 2,000 sites, generating over $60 million for these public agencies. BHA chose Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC as their auction service provider based on their extensive auction sales experience for public agencies. During previous auction events, savvy home buyers and investors were able to establish their own purchase price through the competitive bidding process. Buyers will be able to obtain properties in various neighborhoods throughout Beaumont at fair prices," stated Paul A. Lynn, CCIM.The properties are being sold on an "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" basis, no financing contingency. Properties must close within 30 days following the effective date of the Agreement. Buyers will not be limited in the number of properties they can purchase in this auction. A $2,500 Cashier’s Check, money order or Credit Card charge will be required to bid, for each property purchased. Deposit must be increased to 10% of the Contract price at the auction. In this auction a 10% Buyer’s Premium will be added to high bid price to determine Contract Price. BHA is offering a special discount program for pre-registered 501 (c) 3 Non-profit organizations and qualified low-moderate income buyers, see web site at www.BHAAuction.com for details.Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC and BHA will be holding Buyer’s Seminar on Thursday, February 6, 2020, (6:30 pm registration, presentation 7:00 pm), at the BHA Central Office located at 1890 Laurel, Beaumont, TX 77701. During the Buyer’s Seminar, representatives from Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC and BHA will provide a short presentation on the auction process and answer questions. All of the houses will be open before the auction for inspection during two weekends - February 8th and 9th and February 15th and 16th. Please visit www.BHAAuction.com for specific times and other information on the auction.The Auctioneer/Broker is Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC, led by Paul A. Lynn, CCIM, Texas TREC Lic. # 9000489, Individual Texas Broker’s Lic. # 244902, Texas Auct. Lic. # 9627.For more information about this BHA live auction event and to pre-register, please phone auction info line at 409-203-6126, info@BHAAuction.com or visit www.BHAAuction.com The terms and conditions set forth herein are for informational purposes only and shall not be deemed to be and are not intended to be a comprehensive or complete listing of the applicable terms and conditions. All potential buyers should read carefully the terms and conditions of the auction and sale set forth at www.BHAAuction.com and announced at the auction. The terms and conditions set forth at www.BHAAuction.com shall govern and shall supersede any terms and conditions set forth herein.About Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC: Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC (PALA) provides Real Estate and Personal Property Disposition – Strategies. PALA primarily focuses on real estate brokerage using the auction process for creating accelerated sales alternatives. The firm is headed by Paul A. Lynn, CCIM, Mr. Lynn has been in real estate for 45+ years and real estate auctions for 30+ years. Additionally, Mr. Lynn works with a number of Personal Property auction firms to dispose of any types of machinery, equipment, or inventory. During the past 7 years Mr. Lynn has been part of teams that have sold nearly 2,000 sites for various Public Agencies generating over $60 million for these public sector agencies. Mr. Lynn throughout the years has sold all types of commercial, residential, farm/ranch, and special purpose properties for all types of sellers that include: Private Owners, Public/Government Agencies, Financial Institutions, Banks, REITS, Bankruptcy Trustees, Non-Profit organizations and many other types of Sellers.About Beaumont Housing Authority:For nearly 80 years, the Beaumont Housing Authority has provided low- and moderate-income families with affordable housing opportunities in and the Golden Triangle region. BHA serves approximately 3,000 families each year, and we pride ourselves on providing more than just four walls and a roof, but also services and support to help families move “in, up, and out” into un-subsidized housing.



