EDRM Launches New Pro Bono Project Championed by George Socha and HB Gordon

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce a new project to help improve and promote equal access to justice. EDRM’s new Pro Bono Project participants will build a platform for matching organizations and individuals in need of e-discovery capabilities for pro bono matters with organizations and individuals wanting to make such capabilities available. The project will be led by HB Gordon, manager, eDiscovery at The Vanguard Group, Inc., and George Socha, a managing director at BDO USA, LLP.

“E-discovery’s goal is to find the needles in the haystack of ever-increasing data storage repositories,” says Gordon. “That search is not easy for those without access to the necessary tools. This project will match up requestors with practitioners in search of a positive outcome.”

“Today, almost every matter involves e-discovery and that includes pro bono matters,” says Socha. “The twin goals of this project are to make it easier for those in need of pro bono e-discovery services and software to obtain those capabilities and for those wanting to offer up their expertise and tools to be more effectively matched with those in need.”

To learn more about how to participate or contribute to the EDRM Pro Bono Project, join an active project or start a new project, please reach out to info@edrm.net.

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.



