Mintec technology is shortlisted for Americas Procurement Award 2020

Mintec has been shortlisted as a finalist, in the Procurement Technology category, by Procurement Leaders for their Americas Procurement Award 2020.

We are excited to start the New Year with the announcement that Mintec has been shortlisted at the Americas Procurement Awards 2020 and validates our expansion into the U.S. market." — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This comes following the launch of the Mintec Analytics platform into the North American market earlier in 2019. The SaaS-based platform provides procurement professionals with access to price data relating to over 14,000 raw materials as well as advanced analytical tools that deliver greater opportunity to control their spend.

“We are excited to start the New Year with the announcement that Mintec has been shortlisted in the Procurement Technology category at the Americas Procurement Awards 2020 and validates our expansion into the U.S. market,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec.

These prestigious awards celebrate the initiatives, teams and people that are raising the benchmark for procurement excellence from some of the most influential companies in the region. This year saw a record number of entries, and the sheer number and calibre of entrants are a testament to the level of innovation and passion of procurement leaders in the region.

Entries are reviewed by an independent judging panel consisting of senior procurement executives. Judge Laks Natarajan, Head of Global Business Services, Procurement at Marsh and McLennan commented that he was “very impressed with the quality of submissions and learning about the investments procurement leaders globally are making in technology, partnering with business stakeholders and mentoring and developing their teams”.

The winners will be announced at the esteemed awards ceremony on March 20, 2020, at Eden Roc, Miami, following the Americas Procurement Congress. The Congress will bring together 300+ regional procurement leaders to discuss the key theme of ‘Driving the pace of business impact’.

About Procurement Leaders

Procurement Leaders™ is the world’s largest and most valued procurement network and intelligence platform. Powered by a syndicated member and sponsor community of 775+ leading global companies, Procurement Leaders inspires 35,000+ senior leaders to make faster, more informed decisions and follow proven paths to success. Through next-practice insights, practical tools, expert guidance and industry connections, Procurement Leaders accelerates the transformation journey to greater value creation and procurement excellence. Visit www.procurementleaders.com.

About Mintec

The online platform provides access to food price data and insight that helps customers increase price visibility, improve budget management and control their spend. Together with providing access to over 14,000 commodity prices, the platform gives food and packaged goods professionals access to a suite of analytical tools. These empower them to understand their supplier prices better, analyse their spend behaviour and ensure visibility to manage budgets and control the cost of goods sold.

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices



