Jeffrey Friedland to Participate as a Panelist at Opus Connect’s New York City’s Consumer Goods Summit

The panel will explore segments that will likely be successful, and how consumer packaged goods companies are launching products containing cannabis and hemp.

DENVER, CO, USA, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC Global Strategies announced today that its CEO, Jeffrey Friedland, will be participating in Opus Connect’s New York City Consumer Goods Summit. The summit will be held on January 22nd at Ice Miller, 1500 Broadway, Suite 2900, New York.

Friedland will participate in a summit panel on cannabis: The Emerging Landscape of Regulated Cannabis & Hemp Consumer Products.

As the cannabis and hemp industries become legalized in different states across the country a variety of niche consumer products are coming to market while at the same time established consumer package goods companies are beginning to develop products for the broader consumer base.

The Opus Connect panel will explore which large and small consumer segments are likely to be successful on a long-term basis, where investment capital is flowing into the cannabis-related consumer space and how larger established consumer packaged goods companies are beginning to develop products containing cannabis and hemp derivatives.

The panel will be moderated by Nate Whigham, president of EN Capital. Joining Friedland as panelists will be Alec Burkin, Director of Abacus Health Products, and Laura Eisman, Co-founder at Her Highness.

Qualified guests can attend the Consumer Goods Summit by registering here:

**Qualified Guests - Entry will only be granted to capital providers (including independent sponsors), investment bankers, and C-Suite level Consumer executives. Service providers, including attorneys, accountants, and insurance managers will be denied access to the event.

About Jeffrey Friedland

Jeffrey Friedland has been the chief executive officer and a director of a NASDAQ listed financial services company, a director of a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company, and the chairman of the supervisory board of a Hong Kong-based retailer company on the European Union Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Mr. Friedland was an owner of two retail cannabis stores and a grow facility in Colorado, a founder and CEO of a publicly-traded cannabinoid research company, a founder of Israel Plant Sciences, an Israel-based company focused on plant breeding and genetics, a founder of Canada-based Phyto Brands, a manufacturer and marketer of CBD products, and an early investor in three Canadian cannabis licensed producers.

He has been featured or quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, the New York Times, Bloomberg Television, USA Today, Verslo Zinios (Lithuania), Vercernji (Croatia), International Business Times, the South China Morning Post, the Guam Daily Post, the Forward, the Jewish Week, Quartz, the Jakarta Globe, Israel Daily Television, Breitbart, NBC.com and Forbes.

Mr. Friedland has been a speaker or panelist at conferences and events throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Mr. Friedland is the author of two books, All Roads Lead to China - An Investor Road Map to the World's Fastest-Growing Economy, and Marijuana: The World's Most Misunderstood Plant. (Both books are available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.)

As a staunch advocate of entrepreneurship, Mr. Friedland's focus has been on enabling entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams, whether they're a start-up, early-stage company or established and growing company.

