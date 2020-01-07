Laser Photonics Introduces Jobsite Laser Blaster

Jobsite Laser Blaster is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of Laser Photonics’ commitment to deliver the latest most sophisticated products.

ORLANDO, FL, US, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team is constantly addressing industry challenges and crafting laser-based solutions. Based on this past year's necessary manufacturing improvements, our research and development team has created, tested, and is officially announcing our newest products designed to make manufacturing easier and more efficient while keeping in mind budget, safety, and speed. As the first product roll-out, we are proud to announce our high-powered, Jobsite ready, Handheld 2KW Jobsite Laser Blaster for material cleaning applications. This industrial laser cleaning equipment is designed with speed and user-convenience in mind while being the most cost-effective, efficient, and safe method of industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal, and surface preparation.

As the industry's fastest available handheld laser cleaning machine, it is designed to replace sandblasting, abrasive blasting, and chemical cleaning methods. The Handheld 2000W (2KW) Jobsite Laser Blaster removes messy chemicals and contaminants from the equation -- No more storing and using dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, costly clean-ups, and complicated procedures.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.