Hannah Berner, Star of Bravo TV's Summer House, Joins New York Tennis Expo

WANTAGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2020 New York Tennis Expo arrives on Long Island in just one month, and we are excited to announce that Hannah Berner, star of Bravo TV's hit show Summer House, and Julia Elbaba, former all-American at the University of Virginia, will join us on Sunday, February 9 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.Berner and Elbaba were both top-ranked junior players in the Eastern section before going on to play high-level collegiate tennis and moving into the professional world. They will take part in one of the Expo's Speaking Seminars where they will share their experiences growing up in the competitive world of junior tennis, women in sports, the mental health challenges young girls face both on and off the court, college recruiting and more.Hannah Berner is a former professional and collegiate tennis player turned content creator, video producer, podcast host and newest cast member of Bravo’s hit series “Summer House,” now in its third season. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and played competitive tennis for the University of Wisconsin. She has emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets. This past November Hannah launched her podcast “Berning in Hell” where she interviews her guests about their deepest insecurities, anxieties and fears.Julia Elbaba, a native of Oyster Bay, New York, is currently a professional tennis player. As a five-time All-American at the University of Virginia, she was the first person in program history to rank No. 1 in singles nationally in Division I tennis. In 2014, she became a National Champion when winning the ITA National Indoor Collegiate Championships in New York. She represented the United States at the 2014 Master’U BNP Paribas in Aix-en-Provence and was undefeated in singles and doubles, and took home the gold medal for USA."I am really excited to be part of an amazing event," said Elbaba. "As a professional tennis player from New York, it is so encouraging to see all the support this tournament gets and how much the fans love tennis. There is a lot that the public does not know about being a professional tennis player so I look forward to reflecting on my journey.""The New York Tennis Expo is always looking to bring our guests the best possible event experience," said New York Tennis Expo Founder David Sickmen. "By having Hannah Berner and Julia Elbaba be a part of the event and speak to the audience about their unique experiences both on and off the court, Expo attendees will no doubt be provided valuable insight on how to navigate the complicated world of junior tennis, college recruiting and being a professional."The 2020 New York Tennis Expo is a celebration of all things tennis, and guests will have the opportunity to meet and learn from both Berner and Elbaba, as well as a number of other industry experts, plus enjoy the array of games, activities and all-around excitement on Sunday, February 9.The Expo is completely free to attend, and you can secure your free ticket by visiting www.2020NYTennisExpo.EventBrite.com



