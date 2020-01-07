The Brummitt Group Named Finalist for Coppell Chamber of Commerce Members’ Choice Awards

Coppell Chamber Small Business of the Year Finalist The Brummitt Group Logo

Eight Finalists Announced for Small Business of the Year Award

I'm proud of our team for everything they contribute to our community. Volunteering is something we all do both on our personal time and as as part of our jobs. It's just who we are.” — Amanda Brummitt

COPPELL, TX, USA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brummitt Group has been nominated and named a finalist for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award. Award finalists are local businesses with 50 or fewer employees that have shown innovation in business practice, have superior customer service and philosophy, and must show overall growth as a company. The other Small Business of the Year Award nominees are J. Macklin's Grill, Kwik Kar Vista Ridge, Mass Mutual, Mayrath Video Solutions, Monarch Office Furniture, The Christi Greene Group, and Wilkerson Insurance.

The Brummitt Group team has volunteered extensively in the community both personally and professionally for many years in the school district and non-profit organizations. They have been actively involved as members and on committees with the Coppell Chamber for several years. Currently, Lian Loop serves on the Coppell Chamber Education Committee, and Amanda Brummitt serves on the Coppell Chamber Working Well in Coppell Committee, Board of Directors, and Executive Committee. And, the entire Brummitt Group team is again partnering with the Chamber on the third Women’s Health Panel with the Coppell Chamber Women in Business Committee.

The Small Business of the Year Award will be announced at the annual Members’ Choice Awards & Gala on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Townplace Suites DFW Airport North Irving, presented by Trusted ER Coppell.

About The Brummitt Group

The Brummitt Group provides physicians and hospitals a unique blend of consulting services including strategic development, operations, and marketing. The Brummitt Group offers strategic planning for service lines, new providers, and entire organizations with an emphasis on referral source development. They offer operational support related to customer experience, throughput, and efficiency. On the marketing side, they offer small and large scale branding, manage online presence, and provide overall marketing direction and support.



