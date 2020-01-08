Happily Divorced Club for 100 Moms Launches in LA to Reward Fun Family Savings

Have Fun for Good Participate in Our Referral Program to Help Fund Kid Causes and Enjoy Beauty Foodie Rewards www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in LA is sponsoring the club to improve the lives of 100 families. By rewarding referrals with fun beauty foodie goodies.

Join The Happily Divorced Club to Love Life in LA Start Today” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and helping fund kid causes. Happily divorced working moms join the club by participating in R4G and make referrals to earn fun beauty foodie savings for a period of one year.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I created the Happily Divorced Club to honor my mom who divorced my dad to find freedom…and joy in her life…divorce is not the end it is just a new beginning!"Rewarding Fun Foodie Goodies The club's purpose is to improve the quality of life for 100 families; by rewarding monthly gift cards for Beauty Services, Dining, and Movies Too.How Moms Join the Club to Earn Fun Rewards1. Mom is a working professional; and participates in Recruiting for Good referral program.2. Mom introduces a company hiring professional staff; Recruiting for Good helps the company find an employee to earn a finder's fee.3. From the finder's fee, R4G donates $500 to a nonprofit feeding kids in LA; and rewards monthly gift cards for dining, entertainment (movies), and spa every month (for a period of one year).Carlos Cymerman adds, "I look forward to rewarding moms who help us make a difference; fun for good ."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Happily Divorced Club LA to serve and improve the quality of life for 100 working moms and kids. R4G works to benefit your life, by rewarding fun foodie goodies. To learn more visit www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service for women who love to find joy at work, strategize on getting a promotion/raise, or find a job to love (or start a business that makes a difference). To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.