Billionaire Ken Langone and Group of Investors Partners With La Tortilleria and Abasto Media

From left Al Carey, Ken Langone, Bruce Langone and Dan Calhoun From left: Nat Calhoun, Ken Langone and Rick Calabro Abasto Media with Ken Langone and the group of investors

This is one of the most exciting businesses I've been involved in for a long time” — Ken Langone

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Tortilleria , one of the largest Hispanic food distributors in the East Coast and it's sister company Abasto Media announced a strategic alliance with a leading group of private investors.The new partners are Ken Langone, founder, and CEO of Invemed Associates LLC., and co-founder of the Home Depot, Bruce M. Langone, President of Invemed Associates, LLC., Thomas Teague, President and CEO of Salem Corporation and partner of Invemed Associates, Al Carey, Executive Chairman at Unifi, Inc., and former CEO of PepsiCo North America, and Carlos Evans, former executive vice president and group head of the eastern division of Wells Fargo.The group of private investors focuses on supporting growth-oriented companies in a wide range of industries.The new alliance will allow the Hispanic food distributor headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, and Abasto Media, to advance their business growth more quickly and efficiently."I can't say that finding these partners is a dream come true any more than watching these businesses grow as they have is a dream come true. Throughout the years, God has brought many, many people into our lives who together have built everything we have today," said Dan Calhoun, CEO of La Tortilleria and Abasto Media Publisher.La Tortilleria operates out of a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility but is in the process of doubling its warehousing operations in Winston-Salem, NC, as well as opening facilities in other markets.The well-known group of business leaders brings decades of experience in financial investment, banking, transportation, and business management to La Tortilleria. They expressed their complete confidence in the new partnership with Dan, Nathaniel, and Phil Calhoun, who will remain with the company.Thomas Teague met Dan Calhoun two years ago and was impressed with La Tortilleria's operation. "He knew the business really well, and he knew the opportunities. You can really trust Dan on everything that he said, and so that's where we got started on it," said Mr. Teague. "La Tortilleria has done such a great job; they understand the Latino culture, they know it better than anyone I've ever met, and that's why they impress me so much."This business relationship allowed the other private investors to know the Hispanic food distribution company, and its enormous potential to grow in the industry."This is one of the most exciting businesses I've been involved in for a long time," said Ken Langone."My partner Tom Teague has a great nose for people, judgment. Tom told me that he had met these people, how impressed he was, and he got to know them. They were thinking about doing a transaction. But what do I think about us doing it? And I said, well, it's all about the people. We arranged the meeting, and it was clear to me: these are the kind of people I want to be in business with, that simple!" added Mr. Langone.About La TortilleriaLa Tortilleria, since 1995, has been a leading distributor of Hispanic and traditional food products on the East Coast. By leveraging the company's relationships with vendors nationwide, La Tortilleria offers retailers a vast array of ethnic products. La Tortilleria is redefining how traditional distributors attract, retain, and interact with the retailers by providing merchants with a suite of products and services. Https://latortilleria.us/ or contact Dan Calhoun at dancalhoun@purplecrow.comAbout Abasto MediaAbasto Media is an independent food and beverage trade publication focused on supporting growth-oriented Hispanic and traditional retailers by providing the latest news and information on the food and beverage industry. Gus Calabro is the Executive Director of Abasto Media. Gus is a board member of the Latino Food Industry Association, and he routinely is a key-note speaker at different food and beverage events. More information? https://abasto.com/en/press-release/ken-langone-group-of-investors-partnership-la-tortilleria-and-abasto-media or e-mail gcalabro@abasto.comAbout the InvestorsKen Langone is the co-founder of Home Depot; he is the founder and CEO of Invemed Associates LLC., a New York Stock Exchange member firm. He also serves on the boards of Unifi, Inc., The Center for Strategic and International Studies, The Ronald McDonald House of NY, Horatio Alger Society Foundation, the Harlem Children's Zone, and its charter school, The Promise Academy and St. Patrick's Cathedral.Bruce M. Langone is President of Invemed Associates, LLC. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1985 and has a master's degree from NYU in Computer Interface and Database Design. He joined Invemed in 1997, where he focuses on the investment portfolio.Thomas Teague is President and CEO of Salem Corporation, one of the largest privately-held transportation companies in the U.S. He is a partner in Invemed Associates, a New York investment banking firm. He has previously served on the boards of Rural Media Group, Joyce Foods, Professional Bull Riders, Baby Superstore, Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation and as a member of the Board of Visitors of the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.Carlos Evans retired from Wells Fargo Bank in May 2014, where he served as executive vice president and group head of the eastern division of Wells Fargo commercial banking. Carlos is chairman emeritus of the board of the Spoleto Festival USA. He also serves on the boards of Queens University of Charlotte, SYKES Enterprises, Highwoods Properties, National Coating and Supplies, Johnson Management, American Welding Supply, Warren Oil Company, La Tortilleria LLC., along with a fund board, Goldman Sachs Middle Market BDC.Al Carey is currently the Executive Chairman at Unifi, Inc. in North Carolina. He is the former CEO of PepsiCo North America. He's recently retired from PepsiCo after a 38-year career where he was CEO at PepsiCo Americas Beverages, President & CEO at Frito-Lay North America, Inc. President of PepsiCo Sales, Inc. and COO at PepsiCo Beverages & Foods North America. He is also on the board of The Home Depot, Inc., the University of Maryland, and La Tortilleria Inc.



