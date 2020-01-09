Surefire Security to Protect, Hunt, and Live Confidently

New waterproof, fireproof Cannon Commander uses a patented internal hinge that allows the safe to open 180 degrees. An electronic keypad offers both biometric and digital access options. A revolutionary high-temp heat shield offers extreme protection from heat and fire. At SHOT Show, Stack-On will unveil greater protection for every home. New Stack-On Personal Fireproof and Waterproof Safe provides superior protection from any disaster -- home fires, floods and theft. Three sizes and color options accommodate almost any space. The SpeedVault series offers immediate, unobscured access to securely staged handguns. A new spring-action, slide-out door quickly delivers the enclosed handgun in ready-to-fire position. A back-lit keypad helps approved users access a firearm at a moment’s notice.

We’ll help protect loved ones and precious belongings through all of life’s adventures, so people can get out and enjoy the hunt, and experience all life has to offer.” — Colette Matthews, Alpha Guardian VP of Innovation and Brand Marketing

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honoring a commitment to continuous innovation and improvement, Alpha Guardian will showcase transformational product offerings to their Cannon Safe, Stack-On, GunVault and Edge secure storage lines at the 2020 Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade ShowSM (SHOT ShowⓇ) in January.“We can’t wait for SHOT Show attendees to experience our innovation in action,” states Colette Matthews, Alpha Guardian’s Vice President of Innovation and Brand Marketing. “Thanks to our four diverse product lines, Alpha Guardian can deliver cutting-edge solutions to a wide range of evolving needs. We’ll help protect loved ones and precious belongings through all of life’s adventures, so people can get out and enjoy the hunt, and experience all life has to offer.”Revolutionizing an Industry: New Cannon Safes Debut Unrivaled AdvancementsWell-respected as premium security since 1965, Cannon Safe will unveil a new generation of unrivaled protection in 2020. Waterproof and fireproof, this new line will protect valuables, guns and cherished keepsakes through any disaster.A second new series, Cannon Commander, takes innovation further. Equipped with a combination biometric/digital access keypad, the Commander features a state-of-the-art internal hinge that opens 180 degrees. Built into the door, a revolutionary, high-temperature heat shield offers extreme protection from heat and fire for your most important documents, keepsakes and digital files.“Our broad innovation at this year’s SHOT Show illustrates that what matters to you matters to us,” said Matthews. “We design life-proof safes to protect in every situation -- to preserve family heirlooms from flood, fire and natural disaster; safeguard valuables and important documents from theft; and protect loved ones from injury or death caused by unintended access to firearms or medications.”Powerful Stack-On Introductions Answer Emerging NeedsFor decades, Stack-On has developed intuitive solutions to answer the demands of active lifestyles, across the entire secure storage ecosystem. At SHOT Show 2020, Stack-On will unveil greater protection and customization.A new Stack-On Personal Fireproof and Waterproof Safe provides superior protection from any disaster -- home fires, floods and theft. Three sizes and color options accommodate almost any space.A 2019 SHOT Show debut, the Stack-On Beveled-Edge Gun Cabinet will be back at SHOT 2020 with a sneak peek at upcoming customization options. With a sleek modern look, new hinge design and four-way locking mechanism to deter prying and pressure, the cabinet is a popular new choice for gun organization and storage. Built-in security features include a cylinder lock shield, door braces and Welded Z-Tabs to secure the door against break-ins. Understanding how people use their cabinets led Stack-On to optimize interior customization. Flex mounted interior storage systems will be previewed at SHOT 2020 for enhanced organization in the Beveled-Edge Cabinet. Later this year, Flex packages will be available for all Stack-On gun cabinets.When Every Second Counts: GunVault Innovations Maximize Speed and VersatilityWith 7% of American adults possessing concealed carry permits and 42% of U.S. homes having a firearm, GunVault provides ground-breaking solutions to keep handguns safe, secure and ready for use. While most gun owners are responsible users, there’s a clear need to secure firearms against unintended use and theft. An estimated 500,000 firearms are stolen in the US annually, and each stolen gun is at risk of being used in a robbery or violent crime. GunVault promises secure staging and storage with quick and unobstructed access.Illustrating that commitment at SHOT Show 2020, GunVault will preview the enhanced and intuitive new biometrics for upcoming product introductions. Later in 2020, biometric access MiniVault and MultiVault will feature a faster and more reliable fingerprint scanner and ergonomic, electronic keypad.Faster. Safe. Tough. GunVault is the leader in quick-access firearm storage. Industry-leading re-engineering delivers quick, reliable access across the family of GunVault products, and GunVault will debut the highly anticipated SpeedVault series at SHOT Show 2020. The revolutionary SpeedVault series offers immediate, unobscured access to securely staged handguns. A new spring-action, slide-out door quickly delivers the enclosed handgun in ready-to-fire position, immediately after the correct code is entered. Thanks to a back-lit keypad, approved users can access a firearm at a moment’s notice.Experience Life Securely: Industry Leading Preview of New Edge Home SafeColorful and modern, Edge Home safes offer small-space and on-the-go storage with style. SHOT attendees will preview revolutionary innovations coming to the secure storage industry with a sneak peek at the third generation of Edge safes. Created for easy access and frequent use in small or shared living spaces, Edge safes are available in a wide array of design-friendly colors. The modern design looks right at home on a desk or kitchen cupboard, or doubling as a bedside stand in a tiny home or college dorm room.The Alpha Guardian booth (#12714) for SHOT Show 2020 is located in the Sands Convention Center. To schedule an interview or appointment with marketing, engineering, or sales, please contact Malissa Phillips (mphillips@alphaguardian.com). Additional images are available. Learn more about Alpha Guardian secure storage products and technology at www.alphaguardian.com

