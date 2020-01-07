Vice Admiral (ret’d) Mario Rino Me, Italian Navy, joins Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology as Chairman

Vice Admiral (ret’d) Mario Rino Me: Chairman for Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology 2020

ROME, ITALY, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just 4 weeks to go, SMi Group is delighted to announce that Vice Admiral (ret’d) Mario Rino Me, Defence General Staff, Italian Navy will be chairing Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology , taking place in Rome on the 5th and 6th February 2020.Vice Admiral (ret’d) Mario Rino Me was on active duty from 1967 to 2008 with three tours of Command (MSO, FFG and CGHG) and has a degree in Maritime Science and higher specialisation in Weapons Systems from University of Pisa.The full event details and speaker line up are available to view on the event website at: www.maritime-recon.com/EINpr6 A new sponsor, Windward, will be joining the line-up alongside General Atomics, Maxar and gold sponsor Orbital Micro Systems. Windward captures, cleans and analyses data from multiple sources and then apply artificial intelligence to see how vessels are being operated, in order to understand patterns of activity in context and work out what they mean for each organization to make a more informed decision.The two-day conference will bring together 90+ senior military personnel, industry representatives and key solution providers at the forefront of the market. Delegates will have the chance to collaborate on and explore the operational and technological challenges facing navies and other maritime organisations, as they try to monitor the sea to protect their borders and maximise maritime situational awareness.The pre-conference workshop ‘S-AIS and C-SIGMA: Continue to Evolve as the Cornerstones of Maritime Security,’ hosted by Guy Thomas and C-SIGMA, has a unique focus on space-based maritime domain awareness, plus a global line-up of presentations from top military personnel, from nations such as the UK, US, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Portugal, Greece, Australia, and more.For those who are interested in attending, registration is available online at www.maritime-recon.com/EINpr6 SponsorGold Sponsor: Orbital Micro SystemsSponsor: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems | MAXAR | WindwardFor sponsorship enquiries contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email at lteachen@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6000 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukMaritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance TechnologyConference: 5 – 6 February 2020Workshop: 4 February 2020Crowne Plaza Rome - St. Peter’s HotelRome, Italy#maritimerecosmi---END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



