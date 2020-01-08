Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation Announces Three New Appointments to Board of Directors

Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation Board Member Kelly Church and Mascot Molly the Fire Safety Dog Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation Board Member Roxann Grzetich and Mascot Molly the Fire Safety Dog Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation Board Member Julie Haden and Mascot Molly the Fire Safety Dog

Non-profit dedicated to helping reduce fire-related injuries and deaths among children announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors

We are fortunate to have a group of individuals on the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation’s Board of Directors who actively support our mission of teaching fire safety to children.” — Nick Bellavia, Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation Board Chair

CLARKSVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation , a non-profit dedicated to helping reduce fire-related injuries and deaths among children, announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors and its 2020-2022 Officer team.Joining the Board are Kelly Church, Roxann Grzetich and Julie Haden. Kelly Church, a graduate of Wake Forest University, has worked over 25 years in Information Technology at Lowe’s, beginning as a computer programmer and progressing to an IT project manager. Throughout her career, she has led department service projects to support schools, to assist underprivileged families, and has supported a children's homes and a soup kitchen. After her retirement, she started a new career at Wilkes Community College, where she is currently the Bookstore Manager. Kelly has owned two Dalmatians, Cody and Dino, and loves the breed. Her love of Dalmatians led to her support of Molly, her predecessors and KKFSF.Proactive and fire-safety orientated, Roxann Grzetich worked well especially with children of all ages, through her efforts with Lockport Fire Dept. During that time, she was awarded “Citizen of the Year” for her work on the Department promoting fire safety on Crest Hill Community Television. Roxann and her Firefighter husband were also proud owners of a Dalmatian, “Sparky” for 16 years. Fire safety, especially for children, has been and continues to be Roxann’s passion.Julie Haden is an educator in first grade at Freedom Crossing Academy in St. Johns County, Florida. Julie is known for creating a fun and inviting classroom for her students through a variety of modalities. She can be found on any given day using Skype in the Classroom, integrating music within her lessons, and incorporating a variety of technology tools with her students. In addition, Julie is a Seesaw Ambassador and an Edcamp St. Augustine organizer.Board Chair, Nick Bellavia commented, “We are fortunate to have a group of individuals on the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation’s Board of Directors who actively support our mission of teaching fire safety to children. This year we also welcome an educator to the board who will add another dimension to our skillsets. I am excited thinking about what the group will accomplish this year.” Foundation founder and Executive Director Dayna Hilton added, “All are passionate about the work of the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation and its mission to help keeping children safe in the United States and beyond.” Hilton added, "They join the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation at an exciting time as we continue to expand our mission through Skype in the Classroom. We look forward to their leadership, guidance and contributions in the years ahead.”For 2020-2022, Nick Bellavia will serve as chair of the Board of Directors, Philicia McCauley, Vice-Chair, and Beverley Walker, Secretary/Treasurer.The Arkansas-based Board of Directors and Officers provides leadership for carrying out the Foundation’s mission to reduce fire related deaths and injuries through innovative, educationally sound fire safety programming. Located in Clarksville, the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation serves tens of thousands of youth and adults each year across the United States and around the globe. Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation offers unique educational programs, including "Reading with Molly" and its fire safety Skype program, "Learning About Fire Safety is Fun".ABOUT THE KEEP KIDS FIRE SAFE FOUNDATIONThe Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, founded in 2009, is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization dedicated to teaching fire safety knowledge and skills to children and their caregivers based on current fire safety research. Through their programs, safety materials, and strategic partnerships, the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation aims to help reduce fire-related deaths, injuries, and property losses.To learn more about the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, visit www.keepkidsfiresafe.org . To learn more about mascot Molly the Fire Safety Dog visit https://www.facebook.com/mollythefiresafetydog



