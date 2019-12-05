Dalmatian Skypes Fire Safety Program to Help Save Children's Lives

Molly the Fire Safety Dog Recently Skyped the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation's 500th Fire Safety Skype Program Molly the Fire Safety Dog Skypes her fire safety program from her clubhouse in Clarksville, Arkansas Molly the Fire Safety Dog Skypes her fire safety program with children from all over the world. She has Skyped with children from 47 states in the US and 34 countries on 6 continents, "traveling" almost 1 million virtual miles

Molly the Fire Safety Dog's fire safety Skype program has reached over 20,000 children and adults from 47 US states and 34 countries on six continents

I count my blessings every day for Molly, as she has helped hundreds of thousands of children and their families stay safe.” — Dayna Hilton, Executive Director, Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation

CLARKSVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every dog has its day, and seven-year-old Dalmatian, Molly the Fire Safety Dog, of Clarksville, Arkansas, recently had hers as she Skyped the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation ’s 500th fire safety program with kindergartners from Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover, Kansas.Since its inception, the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, dedicated to reducing fire-related deaths and injuries among children, has been known for its innovative approaches to teaching fire safety. During 2010, USA Today recognized the Foundation for its unique Skyping program with elementary children in Canada, which included Executive Director Dayna Hilton and her first fire safety dog, Sparkles.“Molly travels over 25,000 miles annually across the US, but her heart is with Skyping her fire safety program with children and helping keep them safe,” says Hilton. Molly is an active participant in the organization’s popular Learning about Fire Safety is Fun Skype program which has reached over 20,000 children and adults from 47 US states and 34 countries on six continents.In addition to Skyping her fire safety program from her clubhouse, Molly has Skyped from various locations throughout the US, giving “Virtual Tours” of firehouses and providing opportunities for children to meet firefighters and learn more about their job and fire department.A spokes dog for the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, Molly, 7, has been helping reduce fire related deaths and injuries among children and their families in the hopes of helping save lives, reduce injuries and fire losses since she was nine weeks old.“Molly’s fire safety Skype program is a powerful way in which children and their families learn about the importance of knowing what to do in case of fire. Each day, at least one child dies from a home fire and almost 300 children injured from fires or burns,” says Executive Director and Molly’s human, retired firefighter Dayna Hilton.“Ninety percent of all fire-related deaths are due to home fires. Home fires can spread rapidly and leave families as little as two minutes to escape after an alarm sounds. That’s where Molly comes in, by helping deliver fun, innovative and educational fire safety training to children and their families.”“[I am so] thankful for this opportunity,” said Micah Brown, Technology and Innovation Lead Teacher for Prairie Creek Elementary, “It was above and beyond what we expected. It was a perfect partnership for what we teach. It gave students real-world context in an authentic way.” She continued, “Dayna was incredible and magical with our kindergartners. She created a developmentally appropriate experience and students were totally engaged. You can tell that she is exceptional at what she does. Her passion shines through.”“I count my blessings every day for Molly, as she has helped hundreds of thousands of children and their families stay safe,” said Hilton. “So many children to reach, so little time! Losing one child is one too many, and we don't want any parent to have to endure the loss of a child. With the ‘power of the paw,’ and Molly’s help, we hope to help keep more children fire safe.”Soon, Molly will reach yet another milestone, “traveling” almost a million “virtual” miles. Join Molly on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mollythefiresafetydog to follow her adventures.For more information about Molly the Fire Safety Dog and the work of the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, www.keepkidsfiresafe.org # # #MORE ABOUT MOLLY THE FIRE SAFETY DOGCanine celebrity and actor, Trick Dog Champion, and five-time American Humane Association Hero Dog Award nominee, Molly and her handler, Dayna Hilton were recently announced the winner of the American Kennel Club Humane Fund Award for Canine Excellence (ACE) in the “Exemplary Companion Dog” category. The duo is one of five dog/owner teams who will be recognized at the AKC National Championships in Orlando, Florida, in December.Molly is the Official Ambassador and background actor for the IMAX movie, Superpower Dogs. She has been featured in numerous publications across the world and will soon be gracing the back cover of Anthony Rubio’s Canine Couture coffee table book.During the 2018 Skypeathon in November, Molly helped Skype 46 fire safety programs in 48 hours with almost 1,000 children and over 200 adults from 16 countries, “traveling” 165,000 virtual miles.Join Molly on Facebook at mollythefiresafetydog, Twitter @firesafetydogs and Instagram at mollythefiresafetydogABOUT THE KEEP KIDS FIRE SAFEFOUNDATIONKeep Kids Fire SafeFoundation is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization dedicated to teaching fire safety knowledge and skills to children and their caregivers based on current fire safety research. Through its programs, safety materials, and strategic partnerships, the Keep Kids Fire SafeFoundation aims to help reduce fire-related deaths, injuries, and property losses.To learn more about the work of the Keep Kids Fire SafeFoundation, visit www.keepkidsfiresafe.org MORE ABOUT SKYPESkype is a software that allows you to speak to, see and instant message other people who have Skype accounts wherever they are in the world. It is an application you download which allows you to make calls and send messages via the internet. Many people use their computers for Skype, but you can also use a phone or even a TV.Without leaving their classrooms, teachers can take a live virtual field trip with experts from around the world.The Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation’s fire safety Skype program is based on Oklahoma State University’s Fire Protection Publications, Fire Safety for Young Children curriculum.

Molly the Fire Safety Dog Skypes her fire safety program with children from all over the world and helps keep them safe.



